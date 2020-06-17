Upper West 80’s Productions Announces Rounded Corners Movie Showtimes in Louisville and Elizabethtown

A book smart 13-year old girl, raised alone by her Wall Street father, learns about life from her new carefree babysitter over summer vacation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upper West 80’s Productions announced today that the award winning movie Rounded Corners (trailer) will continue its US rolling theatrical release with dates in Kentucky, playing at the Crowne Pointe Theatre in Elizabethtown and the Village 8 Theatre in Louisville from Friday June 19th to Thursday June 25th.





Marie Check plays the role of Sarah Phillips, a book smart 13-year old girl raised alone by her Wall Street father. When her older babysitter is suddenly unavailable, Sarah’s father arranges for a new babysitter, Nellie Gray — played by Tinuke Adetunji, to spend time with Sarah over summer vacation. At first, Sarah and Nellie have little in common. Sarah is focused on school and the financial markets, while Nellie is a fun-loving person who worked in a restaurant before coming into Sarah’s life.

Over time, Nellie teaches Sarah important life lessons and prods Sarah into talking about her mother. Sarah has only fleeting memories of her mother, and is afraid to ask her father about the past. It turns out, Sarah is also afraid of insects. Nellie teaches Sarah to overcome her fears, to find strength, and how to find balance that is missing in her life. We find out that Nellie had a life experience years ago that gave her strength to work through life struggles and achieve something amazing in her own right.

After the lessons of the summer are almost over, Sarah finally confronts her father to discover the truth about her past. Then, and only then, can she truly be free.

Director Comments:

On the surface, Rounded Corners is about a motherless girl and her babysitter, shot in a style of vignettes that take place throughout New York City. But underneath it is a movie about America finding her balance, true strength, and inner peace. The movie presents a quirky and fun storyline, but represents the serious nature of loss and life. We feel that the movie will resonate very well with all audiences across the USA, particularly at this time.

The movie includes iconic shots of New York: Central Park, Columbus Circle, Riverside Park, the High Line, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square.

Rounded Corners is available in select Kentucky theaters starting Friday.

