Triton Digital Releases the May 2020 Australian Podcast Ranker

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker, which has been expanded to include popular titles from Audioboom and West Australian Newspapers as well as a Top 10 Publisher listing. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top 10 Publishers in Australia from 1 May through 31 May, 2020, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Eighteen new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including Casefile True Crime and No Such Thing As A Fish (Audioboom), Matt & Alex – All Day Breakfast (SCA-PodcastOne Australia), CLAREMONT: The Trial (West Australian Newspapers), and The Fighter & The Kid (ARN/iHeartMedia). Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region in May.

As for the All-Australian Top 100 Podcast Ranker, eleven new entities debuted this reporting period, including AFL Trade Radio (SEN/Crocmedia), The Chaser Report (Nova), and 3pm PickUp (ARN/iHeartMedia). Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) claimed the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region.

Total downloads of all shows by all participating publishers in the month of May is 40.5M, up 20% over April 2020.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include ARN/iHeartMedia, Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Audioboom, Stitcher, Wondery, Nova, Nine Radio, SEN / Crocmedia, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, The Parent Brand, Australian Radio Network, Wavelength Creative, Wondery, NBC News, and West Australian Newspapers.

To view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Contacts

For More Information, Press Only:

Kristin Charron



Triton Digital



+1 514 448 4037



Kristin.Charron@TritonDigital.com

Judy Shaw



Commercial Radio Australia



+61 (0)418 415 965



Judy.Shaw@commercialradio.com.au