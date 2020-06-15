XMReality Adds Free, Limited Version of its Remote Guidance so Businesses Can Improve Service Functions

Connect Offers Easy, Cost-Free Way for Firms to Test Drive Remote Guidance and Determine Benefits

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fieldservice—XMReality, Inc. today announced Connect, a free, limited version of its Remote Guidance system that enables support and service staff to see what their customers or colleagues see — and guide them as if they were by their sides.

The new offering provides businesses interested in learning about remote guidance benefits an easy and free way to see how XMReality’s Remote Guidance can improve service functions. Already, Remote Guidance is employed by companies in a broad set of industries such as manufacturing, energy, facility management, food and beverage, defense, packaging and many more in 55 countries.

Connect offers 10 call links per month for an unlimited amount of time and works on both Android and iOS devices. It includes such useful features as interactive pointing, annotations, pinch to zoom, guide on image, snapshots and hands overlay. Support is available through an online knowledge base.

“In times such as these where working remote has become the new norm, Connect provides a hassle-free way for businesses to test drive remote guidance capabilities,” said Cory Nadilo, XMReality’s president of North America. “In a few simple steps, service and support staff can see exactly what the person in need of assistance is seeing and get a better understanding of the problem so it can be quickly and efficiently resolved.”

In addition to Connect, XMReality offers more comprehensive tiered services for businesses with different requirements:

Business: Designed primarily for small- and medium-sized companies, Business provides unlimited web links and app to app calls and offers email support. More information is available here.

Enterprise: This remote guidance solution for enterprises transforms the way that businesses can support customers. It offers a far more comprehensive and feature-rich offering that adds more functionality, such as analytics, group calls and more; sophisticated integrations; and high levels of personal support. Interested parties can request a demo here.

Connect is available immediately here.

About XMReality, Inc.

XMReality, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sweden based XMReality AB. XMReality develops and sells solutions that revolutionize knowledge sharing through augmented reality (AR). The company is a market leader in remote guidance, which uses AR to guide onsite staff and enable them to resolve or prevent problems. XMReality’s enterprise customers are primarily global industrial companies, including ABB, Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery, Electrolux and Bombardier. The company also offers XMReality Business for small- and medium-sized companies. XMReality is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with an office in Portsmouth, NH; it is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: XMR). www.xmreality.com.

Twitter: @XMReality

Contacts

Cory Nadilo, President, North America



Phone: +1 (603) 957-6675



Email: cory@xmreality.com