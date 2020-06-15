Wipro Releases the ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ Report

Findings from the report reveal 75% organizations require increased infrastructure budget for new tools, technologies and collaborative networks to navigate the pandemic

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today released its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report.

The study reveals that 75% of organizations find the need to upgrade outdated infrastructure and invest in new technologies. In addition, 81% of enterprises are reskilling their existing workforce to increase digital penetration, signifying major changes on the horizon for IT infrastructure.

The report provides a multi-dimensional view of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future. With uncertainty in demand, there is a rapid shift in channel preferences, the large-scale adoption of work from home brings new challenges for businesses and their suppliers. The report also looks at the new tools, technologies and collaborative networks that will emerge. It shares insights into various aspects of the new digital workspace, the approach taken by organizations to consistently deliver the user experience, enhance resiliency of services and make the environment more secure amidst new threats.

Additional highlights from the report on IT infrastructure include:

In an enterprise, on an average 43% of the IT infrastructure spend budget is used for transforming the business. This suggests that there is considerable scope for innovation

24% organizations do not have a single cloud partner. The single-largest expense account will be for data center cloud, heralding a new phase in cloud adoption as organizations move from a “cloud-first” to a “cloud smart” approach

54% organizations will be adopting containers, a trend that will make open source a more compelling choice across IT infrastructure

Rapid evolution of software-defined resources and emergence of AIOps to advance automation programs

The annual study is based on three months of primary and secondary research including surveys of C-level executives, vice presidents, business unit leads. These respondents belong to the Banking, IT Services Insurance, Industrial and Process Manufacturing, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Communications, Securities and Capital Market, Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, and other industries. The poll was conducted across UK, North America, Asia Pacific Region, Continental Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “The report should be a timely guide for leaders to navigate the pandemic. A range of new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Blockchain are on course to be fully exploited by digital businesses. By leveraging Multi-cloud, Edge, Software-Defined Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, we will be able to realize the full potential of these new technologies and present a truly ‘invisible infrastructure’ to applications.”

To access the full report click here.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Shraboni Banerjee



Wipro Limited



Shraboni.banerjee@wipro.com