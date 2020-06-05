AWS and Slack Join Forces to Deliver the Future of the Enterprise Workplace

AWS and Slack collaborate to deliver tightly integrated, enterprise grade tools as Slack expands its use of AWS

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) announced a new multi-year agreement to deliver solutions for enhanced enterprise workforce collaboration. Slack and AWS will strategically partner to help distributed development teams communicate and become more efficient and agile in managing their AWS resources from inside Slack. Slack will migrate its Slack Calls capability for all voice and video calling to Amazon Chime, AWS’s communications service that lets users meet, chat, and place business calls. Slack is also leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure to support enterprise customers’ rapid adoption of its platform and to offer them data residency – the ability to choose which country or region their data is stored at rest in while fulfilling compliance requirements. Slack continues to rely on AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will use a range of AWS services, including storage, compute, database, security, analytics, and machine learning, to develop new collaboration features. Additionally, AWS has agreed to use Slack to simplify the way teams at AWS communicate and work together.

Enterprise customers can rely on Slack’s channel-based messaging solution, combined with AWS’s proven infrastructure and security services, for secure, reliable, and scalable communication. Slack and AWS will also extend product integration and deepen interoperability to help developer teams manage their AWS resources in Slack channels and Amazon Chime chat rooms with greater flexibility. These integrations include:

Amazon Chime infrastructure with Slack Calls: Amazon Chime SDK (software development kit) will soon power audio, video, and screen-sharing capabilities in native Slack Calls. By relying on Amazon Chime to power its real-time communication, Slack will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure to deliver high-quality and reliable user experiences while eliminating the cost and complexity of maintaining its own unified communications infrastructure.

Amazon Chime SDK (software development kit) will soon power audio, video, and screen-sharing capabilities in native Slack Calls. By relying on Amazon Chime to power its real-time communication, Slack will leverage AWS’s proven infrastructure to deliver high-quality and reliable user experiences while eliminating the cost and complexity of maintaining its own unified communications infrastructure. AWS Key Management Service with Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM): For EKM, Slack leverages AWS’s proven security services, including AWS Key Management Service for distribution and control of cryptographic keys. Designed for security-conscious or regulated enterprise customers who seek increased visibility and control over their data in Slack, over 90 companies are now using the solution to manage their own encryption keys. Enhancements, such as EKM for Slack’s Workflow Builder automation tool were released last month.

For EKM, Slack leverages AWS’s proven security services, including AWS Key Management Service for distribution and control of cryptographic keys. Designed for security-conscious or regulated enterprise customers who seek increased visibility and control over their data in Slack, over 90 companies are now using the solution to manage their own encryption keys. Enhancements, such as EKM for Slack’s Workflow Builder automation tool were released last month. AWS Chatbot integration with Slack: AWS Chatbot is a service that uses an interactive agent to help development teams stay updated, collaborate, and respond more quickly to operational events, security findings, workflows, and other alerts for applications running in AWS accounts. Only recently generally available, AWS Chatbot is already in use by many thousands of teams around the world to improve the application development process. Going forward, the AWS Chatbot service will incorporate AWS’s more than 175 services to give developers the ability to collaborate with their teams to manage all of their cloud-based services without leaving Slack.

AWS Chatbot is a service that uses an interactive agent to help development teams stay updated, collaborate, and respond more quickly to operational events, security findings, workflows, and other alerts for applications running in AWS accounts. Only recently generally available, AWS Chatbot is already in use by many thousands of teams around the world to improve the application development process. Going forward, the AWS Chatbot service will incorporate AWS’s more than 175 services to give developers the ability to collaborate with their teams to manage all of their cloud-based services without leaving Slack. Amazon AppFlow integration with Slack: The new Amazon AppFlow integration for Slack enables users to securely transfer data between Slack and AWS services like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Redshift, simplifying tasks such as analyzing trends in customer engagement from helpdesk requests or measuring sentiment data. In the coming months, AWS and Slack will enhance this capability, enabling customers to transfer data bi-directionally between multiple Slack channels and AWS services in a single flow.

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack. “Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers. By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform, we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack.”

“Together, AWS and Slack are giving developer teams the ability to collaborate and innovate faster on the front end with applications, while giving them the ability to efficiently manage their backend cloud infrastructure,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “AWS customers gain a powerful new means of managing their AWS resources that will help teams collaborate and build more applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services. We look forward to working with Slack to expand the ways we can help our customers innovate in the cloud.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Slack

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr