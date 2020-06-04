Global Ad-based Video on Demand (AVOD) Market Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global AVOD Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

AVOD expenditure will more than double between 2019 and 2025 to reach $53 billion across 138 countries

The US became the largest AVOD expenditure country in 2019 as China saw expenditure fall by 8.9% due to its economic downturn. A combination of the corona virus lockdown and the continued economic downturn will see China’s AVOD falling by a further 11.4% in 2020. However, 2021 will improve.

This report projects high AVOD growth to return globally from 2021. The US will triple its AVOD expenditure by 2025 to reach $24 billion. This is 45% of the global total – up from a 33% share in 2019. This is faster growth than most other countries.

This 190-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global AVOD TV episode & movie sector for 138 countries, including:

  • 12-page Executive Summary.
  • Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2025
  • Comparison forecast tables.
  • Individual country forecasts for each year from 2010 to 2025.
  • NEW FOR THIS EDITION: AVOD expenditure by country by year broken down by these categories: YouTube; Facebook; Other social media sites; Free-to-air broadcasters; Pay TV broadcasters; AVOD platforms; Other.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir266c

