MyndVR Launches MyndVR at Home, a VR Solution for Tens of Millions of Seniors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyndVR, the national leader in providing virtual reality (VR) solutions for senior living communities, announced today the launch of MyndVR at Home, the at-home version of its widely successful MyndVR program, which is used at skilled nursing facilities, CCRC’s, Veteran’s Homes and other senior living communities across the country. The at-home version combines a VR headset with a companion tablet, making the system especially senior-friendly and easy to use.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the social isolation of seniors, and now more than ever, VR provides a gateway into the outside world for our aging population. MyndVR has already been an industry leader, responding quickly to the isolation crisis with a nationwide VR donation program – providing 50 VR systems to 50 senior communities across the country. Now, MyndVR is launching its MyndVR at Home product to help individual seniors living at home – some without any in-person contact. Virtual Reality has been shown to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, while providing a variety of immersive entertainment experiences, from world travel to going on a safari, racing a car, scuba diving, and much more.

“Our goal has always been to lift the quality of life and the spirits of senior citizens across the country,” said Chris Brickler, co-founder and CEO of MyndVR. “We’ve seen the kind of impact that our program has on seniors living in care communities, and we wanted to be able to share that impact, create those experiences, and empower seniors to learn, grow and indulge their curiosity from their own homes.”

MyndVR at Home has been specially built for ease-of-use and simplicity, making it a snap for seniors and caregivers alike to be up-and-running with VR in minutes. And with MyndVR at Home, seniors and their caregivers can enhance their relationships by experiencing virtual reality adventures together – using the companion tablet paired with the VR headset. For those living alone and facing isolation due to COVID-19, MyndVR at Home provides an easy and exciting way to “break out” of their four walls and experience the world that is otherwise outside of their grasp. The company’s vast library, which combines MyndVR Original content with 360-degree videos from a partnership with Littlstar, the global content network dedicated to immersive experiences, includes travel, music, art, nature, and reminiscence therapies.

“MyndVR is not just about the entertainment that it provides to seniors,” said Jim Gleason, head of product development at MyndVR. “Our research has shown that MyndVR and the virtual reminiscence therapy that we create has the ability to lift spirits and help seniors relive amazing memories from their youth. Virtual reality can really have an impact for this demographic, and we’re excited to be leading the charge with a program that allows seniors who are aging in place to reap the benefits of virtual reality.”

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults.

MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These trials will also measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

