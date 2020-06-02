BET Unveils Series of Programming Addressing Systemic Racism, the Violence Faced by Black People in America and the Solutions to Help Move the Country Forward

The first in this series, the BET News special “Justice Now: A BET News Special,” will feature leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment, including a dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and more.

Justice Now: A BET News Special will be hosted by Marc Lamont Hill

“Justice Now: A BET Town Hall” will give voice to the collective grief, anger, fear, needs, and hopes of our community featuring community leaders and activists sharing their views on the reforms necessary in America’s political system and the importance of voting at state and federal levels

A Presidential Forum to which BET News invites President Donald Trump and Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, to directly address the concerns of Black America and share their plans to move the country forward

“ We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it. There are no easy solutions for these systemic issues of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify strategies and viable solutions in this time of crisis,” said President of BET, Scott Mills. “ From in-depth news specials, subject matter expert conversations, interstitials, and round-the-clock coverage on BET.com and social platforms, we are delivering impactful content and resources that speak directly to our viewers. Empowering Black Americans is core to our mission. We are committed to using our unique ability to mobilize our powerful, cross-sector coalition of partners to help drive critical outcomes and amplify leading voices in the Black community.”

The first special airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT. “Justice Now: A BET News Special,” hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, will feature dialogue with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, Senator Cory Booker, singer John Legend, rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris, Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Princeton University Department of African American Studies Chairperson Eddie Glaude, Scholar Peniel E. Joseph, Emerald Garner (daughter of Eric Garner), youth activists Michael McDowell and Luis Hernandez and other leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the killing of George Floyd, the protests that have ensued and systemic racism that have led us to where are today.

BET News will also produce “Justice Now: A BET Town Hall,” a special virtual telecast that will give voice to the collective grief, anger, fear, needs and hopes of our community and feature community leaders and activists to share their views on the reforms necessary in America’s political and criminal justice systems and the importance of voting at state and federal levels. The panel of experts will also provide tangible solutions for sustainable change. This virtual Town Hall will air later in the week.

Additionally, on the historically significant day of June 19th – Juneteenth – BET will air a powerful BET News PRESIDENTIAL FORUM. President Donald Trump and Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, have been invited to face Black America for the first time on national television to address their concerns. Each interviewed individually will be asked to address a range of critical issues, including the institutional racism that has led to disparities in housing, health, income and the law enforcement and criminal justice systems. They will be asked to provide their specific plans to improve these issues and move America forward.

In addition, on this day, BET will present a day-long array of inspirational programming to lift both mind and spirit, curated films along with special programming that speaks to the African American unrelenting journey to freedom in America.

Programming Schedule* TUESDAY, JUNE 2ND 6:00 PM FINDING JUSTICE (Stand Your Ground) From executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and David Leepson, this compelling docuseries tells the powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates and change agents in African American communities across America as they uncover injustices and fight to bring healing and change. With the grit and edge of investigative journalism and the profound heart of a powerful documentary, each episode delivers a riveting look at the faces of change in Black America. 7:00 PM FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality) 8:00 PM “JUSTICE NOW A BET NEWS SPECIAL” – Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, this BET primetime News special will feature dialogue with leading African American voices in activism, politics and entertainment to reflect on the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have ensued. “A BET News Special Justice Now” will air Today, June 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET. 9:00 PM BET will again go to “black” for 8 mins and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd and the countless others who have died due to racism and injustice. https://ql.mediasilo.com/#ql/5ed5b524e4b01f3e25ec8044/889bf7a5-e9de-42fd-8309-d7cf23b44efa 9:09 PM FINDING JUSTICE (Police Brutality) (Encore in progress) 10:00 PM “JUSTICE NOW: A BET NEWS SPECIAL” (Encore) 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM “COPWATCH: AMERICA” EPS 101 – 104 “Copwatch America” a riveting docuseries taking a provocative and compelling look into the men and women on the front lines battling injustice at the hands of those sworn to protect. The series follows citizen-whistleblowers who have taken up a daily fight to protect their community’s lives and rights and keep law enforcement abuses of power in check. *All Times ET/PT

For more information go to www.bet.com and follow us @bet across all social platforms to engage in this timely discussion. The hashtags for this slate are #JusticeNowBET and #BETHereForYou.

