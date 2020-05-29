Saudi Arabian OTT and Pay TV Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This 20-page PDF report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
- OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV , Starz Play, Shahid Plus and OSN
- Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
- Forecasts for beIN, OSN, Mobily and Invision
Key Topics Covered
(Sample Table of Contents)
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
