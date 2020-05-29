Aptorum Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, today announced an interview with its President, Darren Lui, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Lui provides an overview of the Company’s development pipeline and near-term commercialization efforts.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/ihyvRfw9pWU

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday May 31 at 11 a.m. and on the Family Channel on June 3 at 6 p.m. and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group’s current drug pipeline includes indications in orphan diseases, infectious diseases and metabolic diseases, a number of which are targeted to enter clinical trial phases in H2 2020. Aptorum Group is also launching a women’s health supplement, Dioscorea Opposita Bioactive Nutraceutical Tablets, which will be commercialized soon.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Aptorum Group Limited and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Aptorum Group has based these forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding projected timelines for application submissions and trials, largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, the continued service and availability of key personnel, its ability to expand its product assortments by offering additional products for additional consumer segments, development results, the company’s anticipated growth strategies, anticipated trends and challenges in its business, and its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, and the risks more fully described in Aptorum Group’s Form 20-F and other filings that Aptorum Group may make with the SEC in the future. As a result, the projections included in such forward-looking statements are subject to change and could be materially different from those described herein. Aptorum Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

