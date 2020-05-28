USA TODAY NETWORK Launches Ambitious “Rebuilding America” Initiative to Capture What Consumers and Communities Can Expect as the U.S. Economy Reopens

USA TODAY and 260 local news outlets tell the story of America’s hometowns reawakening after the coronavirus economic shutdown

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc (NYSE: GCI) today launched “Rebuilding America,” an unprecedented national examination of how America’s economy is rebooting after nearly three months as states reopen for business. This ambitious project involving USA TODAY and Gannett’s 260 daily local news sites will give a coast-to-coast view of the country’s “new economic normal,” as told through the industries powering the national, regional and local economies. Stories will debut on Gannett-owned digital sites beginning today and appear in print editions on May 31 with a nationwide narrative of what consumers, companies and taxpayers can expect as the American economy begins to accelerate again.

The project is a sweeping effort by the USA TODAY NETWORK, Gannett’s newsrooms across America, to empower its audience of more than 150 million readers. Gannett is leveraging its unique position as the nation’s largest local news publisher to chronicle the reopening and rebuilding of the nation’s economies – from Providence, Rhode Island, to Palm Springs, California. It’s a sophisticated examination of how communities, which endured shutdowns caused by the coronavirus health crisis, are aiming to recover and what consumers can expect.

Journalists across the nation are examining the national and local trends related to a dozen key economic and lifestyle topics, including auto sales; travel/tourism; retail; insurance and financial services; grocery stores; education; sports; home services; medical services; restaurants; and local arts and entertainment. The project maximizes the USA TODAY NETWORK’s ability to thoroughly examine and explain these issues at both the broader national level and from a close-to-home perspective.

As a public service to readers, the “Rebuilding America” content will be free on the USA TODAY NETWORK’s collection of digital sites.

“ Our nation and the rest of the world have endured so much these past three months, and as America’s economy begins to reenergize and reopen, our talented journalists are there to chronicle this important moment in our country,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Gannett’s President of News and Publisher of USA TODAY. “ This is a news-driven effort to leverage the full breadth and presence of our award-winning media sites in 46 states, capitalizing on our national understanding of these economic trends and then explaining what it means on Main Street, USA, in 260 different markets.”

The compelling journalism found in “Rebuilding America” is complemented by messaging from an estimated 2,700 businesses around the country. Merchants, business owners and entrepreneurs are turning to the USA TODAY NETWORK’s sales organization, LOCALiQ, to craft strategic marketing programs that showcase their brands, products and services and also reinforce their commitment to keeping customers safe during this pandemic.

“ Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gannett has proudly rallied to support small and local businesses across the country,” said Kevin Gentzel, Gannett’s Chief Revenue Officer and President of Marketing Solutions. “ Rebuilding America is a powerful project from our news division which gives us the ability to help businesses prepare for the next phase of America’s reopening, and in doing so, make our communities stronger. It’s a great example of how our marketing solutions can complement our journalism to make a difference.”

Since the health crisis erupted, Gannett has had its eye on America’s communities – from covering every angle of the coronavirus pandemic to conceiving ways to assist local businesses. In March, the company launched Support Local, a digital platform to provide communities with ways to support local businesses, from take-out restaurants to small merchants. It has been expanded to allow for connections to volunteer opportunities and discovering local events virtually.

“ At a time of great tragedy and uncertainty, readers are relying on the USA TODAY Network for breaking news, public service journalism and health-related watchdog reporting. We’re a trusted source of local and national news, and this initiative is part of our commitment to covering this significant story,” Wadsworth said.

To explore the content, visit usatoday.com/rebuilding-america.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. Effective November 20, 2019, following the completion of its merger with Gannett, New Media Investment Group Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under Gannett Co., Inc. and its ticker symbol has changed to “GCI”. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

USA TODAY NETWORK

Chrissy Terrell



Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Director



504.952.4225



caterrell@usatoday.com