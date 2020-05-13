AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Stephens, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T), spoke today at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit, where he provided an update to shareholders.

Stephens discussed AT&T’s commitment to its customers and employees during the Coronavirus pandemic. He said it is difficult to predict the length or the depth of the economic impact from the pandemic or its effect on the company’s overall business.

However, Stephens said that with the resiliency of AT&T’s wireless, broadband and enterprise businesses, he has confidence in the company’s ability to continue to generate strong cash flow to invest in key capital areas including fiber, 5G and HBO Max, comfortably cover its dividend and pay down debt. Additionally, Stephens said the company is moving forward with its transformation plans on operational costs and efficiencies.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico, where it is the fastest-growing wireless provider. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

