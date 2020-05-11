Scooby-Doo Invites You to the #ScoobMovieNight Pawtastic Premiere Event on Twitter, Featuring Stars, Music and Fun

“SCOOB!” Available Across North America to Rent or Own on Friday, May 15

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ruh-Roh! Break out the popcorn and the chew toys, grab a comfy seat and get ready to connect with friends and family because Scooby-Doo and the whole Mystery Inc. gang are bringing the party to your house. On Friday, May 15 everyone is invited to the Twitter #ScoobMovieNight premiere event, hosted by the big dog himself, to celebrate the release of the brand new, fully animated, full-length action adventure feature “SCOOB!” on Premium Video on Demand or Premium Digital Ownership.

Starting at 7p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, this Twitter special event preshow for all audiences features fun Scoob moments with stars from the movie, including Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Arianna Greenblatt, Mckenna Grace and Pierce Gagnon, and director Tony Cervone. Lennon Stella will exclusively premiere an acoustic version of lead single “Summer Feelings” Feat. Charlie Puth, while Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Ava Max will be on hand to showcase their newly released single “On Me,” both from “SCOOB! The Album,” the movie’s official musical companion arriving this Friday and available to pre-save now HERE. Check out TikTok dance videos from the hugely popular #ScoobDance challenge that has rocked over 3 billion views; plus Scoob trivia questions, interviews and, yes, in honor of the beloved Great Dane with the great big heart…dogs, dogs and more adorable dogs; along with a new Scoob-themed PSA from Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) about helping homeless dogs and cats find their own best friends, just like Scooby and Shaggy did.

Following the exciting preshow, fans across the U.S. and Canada who then want to watch the movie can rent or buy “SCOOB!” and share Tweets about their favorite moments using #ScoobMovieNight. “SCOOB!” will be available for a 48-hour rental via Premium Video On Demand for $19.99, or premium digital ownership for $24.99, beginning on Friday, May 15 (prices listed SRP). The title will be available on participating digital platforms. For more details, please visit https://www.watchscoob.com to preorder your copy now.

Enjoy the movie even more with a fun family activity pack at https://www.scoob.movie/homepremiere.php

“SCOOB!” reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins. It shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

“SCOOB!” features an all-star ensemble cast led by Will Forte, two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker.

It was directed by Warner Bros. animation stalwart Tony Cervone, an Annie Award nominee for the feature film “Space Jam,” two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers” and one of the creators of the popular Scooby-Doo series “Mystery Incorporated.”

The film was produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus served as executive producers. The “SCOOB!” screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team included editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

“SCOOB! The Album” features exclusive tracks from top artists and rising stars including lead singles “Summer Feelings” and “On Me,” plus brand new songs from Jack Harlow, Galantis Feat. Faouzia, R3HAB Feat. A R I Z O N A, Pink Sweat$ and more.

For downloadable “SCOOB! The Album” press information, please visit https://press.atlanticrecords.com/scoob-the-album

A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, “SCOOB!” is rated PG for some action, language and rude/suggestive humor.

“Scooby-Doo” and all related indicia are trademarks and copyright of Hanna-Barbera Productions © 2020 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

