Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Smart TV Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances in TV Resolution to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SmartTVMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the smart tv market and it is poised to grow by 293.32 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Inc., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. The technological advances in TV resolution will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technological advances in TV resolution has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Smart TV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart TV Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Smart TV Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart tv market report covers the following areas:
- Smart TV Market Size
- Smart TV Market Trends
- Smart TV Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing influence of digital media on smart TV advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tv market growth during the next few years.
Smart TV Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart tv market, including some of the vendors such as Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Inc., and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart tv market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart TV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart tv market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart tv market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart tv market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart tv market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Videocon Industries Ltd.
- VIZIO Inc.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
