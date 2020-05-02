Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Provides Store Update

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, announced today that it will extend its temporary closure of U.S. and Canada stores through May 17, 2020 in locations where retail restrictions have not been lifted. The company will begin to re-open stores in specific locations consistent with government guidelines.

“ We are closely following government guidelines and taking a careful approach to re-opening our stores. The health and safety of our associates, customers and communities remain our top priority. We will implement strict safety protocols based on CDC and government recommendations in stores that we re-open, including regular sanitization, limitation on number of customers and associates in-store, appointment shopping, and a supply of protective equipment such as masks and gloves for associates. For the stores that remain closed, we will continue to provide pay and benefits during this extended period for associates who had been regularly working more than 12 hours weekly. Our people are at the heart of who we are as a company. We will continue to take action to support and protect the health and safety of our associates and customers through this difficult time, while strengthening our business for the long-term,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alber continued, “ Our associates have demonstrated incredible commitment and flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. I am proud of how they are adapting to stay connected to our customers and take care of their needs online. As locations re-open following local guidelines, we are doing all that is possible to welcome customers safely back to our stores.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our plans for reopening stores and our plans to continue to operate our e-commerce sites. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include the risk that we are unable to open stores as currently planned, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 coronavirus and its impact on customer demand, and our ability to continue to operate our e-commerce sites uninterrupted.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

