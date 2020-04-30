Entercom Communications to Report 2020 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on May 14

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) will report its 2020 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 889-0278 or (773) 799-3659 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following passcode: Entercom. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting www.entercom.com/investors. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.

A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (888) 566-0689 or (402) 998-0823. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for a period of two weeks beginning 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Additional information is available at www.entercom.com.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

