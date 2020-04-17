Graham Holdings Company to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) announced today that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast rather than an in-person meeting. The meeting will be held on May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

Shareholders of record on March 18, 2020 can access the live webcast of the Annual Meeting on the day of the meeting by logging in at www.meetingcenter.io/230246550 using their control number and the password “GHC2020”. The 15-digit control number is located on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Shareholders may also vote by one of the means described in the proxy materials distributed on March 26, 2020.

Shareholders who hold shares through a brokerage firm, bank or other entity will provide their voting instructions to these firms and must register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting no later than May 4, 2020. To register, shareholders must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting ownership of Graham Holdings Company stock along with their name and email address to Computershare. Proof of legal proxy may be submitted either by forwarding an email from their broker or by attaching an image of the legal proxy. Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com, labeled as “Legal Proxy” and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on or before May 4, 2020. A registration confirmation email from Computershare will be sent to shareholders.

Participants in one of the Company’s 401(k) plans with Graham Holdings Company Class B Common Stock allocated to their account(s) (the Savings Plan for Graham Holdings Company, the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Salaried Employees and the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Hourly Employees) will continue to provide their voting directions to the plan trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 4, 2020.

Shareholders and plan participants may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting via the Company’s website at www.ghco.com or during the webcast at www.meetingcenter.io/230246550.

