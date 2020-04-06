ViacomCBS Networks to Air “ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME,” a Global Special to Celebrate and Support Frontline Healthcare Workers in the Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Saturday, April 18

ViacomCBS Brands Participating Around the World Include Broadcast Networks CBS, Channel 5, Network 10, and Telefe; BET and MTV Globally; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV LAND and VH1 in the U.S.

The Special, Produced by Global Citizen, Will Feature Real Experiences from Doctors, Nurses and Families Around the World

Powered by Commitments from Supporters and Corporate Partners in Benefit of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Broadcast Special to Also Benefit Local and Regional Charities that Provide Food, Shelter and Healthcare to Those Who Need Help Most

Historic Broadcast to be Hosted by Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT; Friends from Sesame Street Also on Hand to Help Unify and Inspire People Around the World to Take Meaningful Actions that Increase Support for the Global COVID-19 Response

Curated in Collaboration with Lady Gaga, Broadcast to Include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VIAC–ViacomCBS networks in the U.S. and around the world will air ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME, a global televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, April 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET). Check listings for local start times.

The ViacomCBS brands airing the special include broadcast networks CBS in the U.S., Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.

The historic broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT. Also, friends from Sesame Street will be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the Global COVID-19 Response.

HUGH EVANS, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said: “ As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME will also be broadcast on ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

In addition, the special will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. People from around the world are asked to tune in and take action at www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

“ The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said DR. TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “ We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

“ The United Nations system is fully mobilized: supporting country responses, placing our supply chains at the world’s disposal, and advocating for a global cease-fire. We are proud to join forces with ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance Global Goals for the future,” said Secretary-General of the United Nations ANTÓNIO GUTERRES. “ There is no greater case for collective action than our joint response to COVID-19 – we are in this together and we will get through this together.”

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation. Calling on individuals to take action, and asking world leaders and corporations to support both the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 130 countries around the world have taken tens of thousands of actions in support of the response fund.

At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts as part of the organization’s Give While You Live effort. Investors, changemakers and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

Over the past three weeks, the Together At Home series has featured performances from artists including, Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Common, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Steve Aoki, Jennifer Hudson, Miguel, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Rufus Wainwright, Hozier and Julianne Hough, among others in support of the WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign, among others, in support of the WHO and Global Citizen’s campaign.

Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need it most. These local groups have been verified to ensure that they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act— government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens—together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is the United Nations’ specialized agency for health. It is an inter-governmental organization and works in collaboration with its Member States usually through the Ministries of Health. The World Health Organization is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends. Learn more at www.who.int.

The UN Foundation brings together the ideas, people, and resources the United Nations needs to drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. To support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) in its global work on COVID-19, UN Foundation helped launch the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that has raised more than $100 million in less than two weeks for lifesaving work around the world. Learn more about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at www.covid19responsefund.org. Learn more about the UN Foundation at www.unfoundation.org. Follow @unfoundation on Twitter and Instagram, and @United Nations Foundation on Facebook.

