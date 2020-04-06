Strategy Analytics Announces Expansion of Its User Experience Innovation Practice

Lisa Cooper Joins Team as Director – User Experience Strategies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics today announced the expansion of their its User Experience Innovation Practice with the addition of Lisa Cooper as Director – User Experience Strategies. Lisa has 20 years of experience in UX research in North America and Europe focusing on smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, assistive technologies, automotive infotainment, and aerospace applications. She specializes in applying a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative UX methodologies to augment the consumer experience.

She will lead the User Experience Strategies service delivering insights on emerging use cases, consumer priorities, and experience optimization for evolving technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, new device form factors, and HMI.

Kevin Nolan, VP, UX Innovation Practice, commented, “We are excited to have Lisa onboard join us to further support our clients in developing their UX strategies and optimizing the experience of future products and services.”

#SA_UX

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

About User Experience Strategies (UXS)

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP’s research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.

Contacts

Press

US Contact: Lisa Cooper, +1 617 614 0711, lcooper@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Diane O’Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com