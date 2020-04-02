The All-new Razer Blade 15 – Built for Those Who Demand More

More power. More cores. More frames. The new Razer Blade 15 is changing the game with 8-Core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, state-of-the-art NVIDIA® GeForce RTX SUPER™ GPUs, and ultra-fast 300Hz displays.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#300Hz–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today revealed the next evolution of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, featuring up to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX SUPER™ GPUs, and a 300Hz display all packed into the signature black aluminum chassis. Complemented with a new keyboard layout, upgraded I/O, and abundant SSD storage, the Blade 15 gives users the power to play their best game, create their best work, and live their best life.

“The new Razer Blade 15 is simply the best laptop we have ever created,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “We’ve added numerous cutting-edge features and user improvements that were requested directly from the community to make the Blade 15 more than just a great laptop for gamers, but a great laptop for everyone.”

More Core Galore

The Blade 15 is equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the 8-core i7-10875H – the first 8-core processor in any Razer Blade. The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors achieve even greater levels of performance over the last generation with up to 5.1Ghz clock speeds and up to 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. The increased core count paired with the incredibly fast Turbo Boost speed means faster compiling, lower render times, and overall higher framerates.

With the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors come other welcomed upgrades including the new Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) wireless, capable of up to 2.4Gbps network speeds, and higher frequency 2933Mhz DDR4 memory.

Feel the GeForce

The Blade 15 is armed with the best of the best in graphics technology, with the all-new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q design. The new RTX SUPER GPU lineup features up to 25% increased performance over the original RTX GPUs, with up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray tracing cores for advanced real-time ray tracing performance and faster framerates at higher settings in today’s latest games. The RTX SUPER GPUs also provide additional benefits for virtual reality and content creation where the additional performance helps reduce render times and improve graphical fidelity.

Hurtz So Good

The Blade 15 features a 15.6” Full-HD display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals and razor-sharp text. The display is flanked by ultra-thin bezels and topped-off with a matte finish for reduced glare.

For content creators and entertainment enthusiasts, the Blade 15 is also available with a 4K OLED display. The 4K OLED display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is available in both a touch and non-touch variant.

Each panel comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy, creating a rich and immersive experience, whether practicing on the road for the next big game or binging streams and chilling.

A Cut Above the Rest

The all-new Blade 15 with Windows 10 is the most powerful and feature-complete Razer Blade ever – combining the latest hardware with an ultra-compact design and refining it with meaningful upgrades including a refreshed keyboard, improved I/O, and increased storage options.

The refreshed keyboard features an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys paired with n-key rollover and anti-ghosting technology for more accurate typing. Powered by Razer Synapse 3, the keyboard is fully customizable with Razer Chroma RGB lighting covering a wide spectrum of 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects.

Lining the sides is an abundance of connectivity options including USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) port. Select models of Blade 15 support charging via the USB Type-C ports with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations, and a blazing-fast UHS-III SD card reader, for those needing to quickly move work from one device to another.

The all-new Blade 15 redefines the game by combining power, portability and functionality into a truly no-compromises solution.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The all-new Razer Blade 15 will start at $1,599.99 USD / 1,799.99€ MSRP and will be available starting in May at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. The Razer Blade 15 will come soon to Razer.com and select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade.

