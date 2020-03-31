Roku OS 9.3 Delivers New Ways to Get to Entertainment Quickly

Roku Voice Now in Spanish Language, Expanded International Support, Visual Search Results, News and more; Plus, New Customization and Performance Improvements

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku® OS 9.3 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. The free, automatic software update focuses on helping consumers get to content quickly via Roku Voice™ enhancements, improving overall performance, new customization options and more.

“The Roku OS continues to get better with a specific focus on delivering strong performance, especially on older devices, new and more ways to find content, and unique features to our customers,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.3, we’re adding new functionality to Roku Voice in multiple regions around the globe with the primary goal of delighting our users in their day-to-day use of our devices. We’ve designed Roku Voice to enable consumers to get to the content they want quickly, allow them to browse in new ways and control their experience with a laser focus on entertainment.”

Roku OS 9.3 features coming to Roku devices include:

SEARCH & DISCOVERY

Spanish Language Roku Voice Support (Mexico & U.S.) – Users can speak commands in Spanish to launch channels, search for titles, actors, or genres, as well as control media playback on their Roku device.

(Mexico & U.S.) – Users can speak commands in Spanish to launch channels, search for titles, actors, or genres, as well as control media playback on their Roku device. Visual Search Results (U.S.) – Roku Voice search results will now be presented in a more visual, easy to browse display with categorized rows including relevant movies, shows, short-form entertainment and more for quick discovery of entertainment. Search results are unbiased and selected content will offer a list of channels featuring that title, sorted by price.

(U.S.) – Roku Voice search results will now be presented in a more visual, easy to browse display with categorized rows including relevant movies, shows, short-form entertainment and more for quick discovery of entertainment. Search results are unbiased and selected content will offer a list of channels featuring that title, sorted by price. Support for News Related Commands (U.S.) – “Show me the news” will now direct a user to a Roku Zone filled with news channels. “Play the news” will launch a live stream of ABC News within The Roku Channel. “Play the news on …,” will launch the named news channel and remember that preference for future commands.

(U.S.) – “Show me the news” will now direct a user to a Roku Zone filled with news channels. “Play the news” will launch a live stream of ABC News within The Roku Channel. “Play the news on …,” will launch the named news channel and remember that preference for future commands. Playback from Search (U.S.) – 50+ streaming channels now support direct playback from search when using Roku Voice by directly playing the show or movie when possible, rather than displaying search results.

(U.S.) – 50+ streaming channels now support direct playback from search when using Roku Voice by directly playing the show or movie when possible, rather than displaying search results. Roku Mobile App – The free app is expected to feature a new navigation bar at the top of the mobile screen when users are connected to a Roku device providing access to Roku Search, a new icon that displays a dropdown menu of devices designed for users to easily switch between the Roku devices they want to control with their mobile app, and a shortcut to the remote screen. The redesign includes quick access icons so users can launch useful mobile app features without the need to exit the remote screen including the ability to browse and/or launch their recently viewed channels directly from the remote screen and more.

VOICE FEATURES FOR SELECT INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Spanish Language Roku Voice (Mexico) – Roku Voice allows users to quickly find their favorite entertainment by searching for titles, actors, or genres, as well as control media playback on their Roku device, launch channels and more via a Roku Voice Remote or the free Roku mobile app.

(Mexico) – Roku Voice allows users to quickly find their favorite entertainment by searching for titles, actors, or genres, as well as control media playback on their Roku device, launch channels and more via a Roku Voice Remote or the free Roku mobile app. Roku Voice (Canada, Ireland and the UK) – Roku Voice gives users a greater variety of supported voice commands including new ways to find entertainment such as searching by a selection of popular movie quotes, and the ability to speak more natural phrases like “Show me …” or “I want to watch …” when speaking voice commands, plus, media playback controls such as “Fast forward” or “Pause” and device control such as “Turn on closed captions.”

(Canada, Ireland and the UK) – Roku Voice gives users a greater variety of supported voice commands including new ways to find entertainment such as searching by a selection of popular movie quotes, and the ability to speak more natural phrases like “Show me …” or “I want to watch …” when speaking voice commands, plus, media playback controls such as “Fast forward” or “Pause” and device control such as “Turn on closed captions.” Works with Amazon Alexa and Works with Google Assistant (Canada, Mexico and the UK) – Control Roku players and Roku TVs by speaking to Alexa-enabled and/or Google Assistant devices.

Additional updates in Roku OS 9.3 include:

Customization – Home Screen wallpapers, as well as screensavers, are now accessible from a single “Theme” menu item located within Settings. Theme packs, which consist of a wallpaper and screensaver, are a new way for users in the U.S. to customize their experience for a consistent look and feel when using their Roku devices.

– Home Screen wallpapers, as well as screensavers, are now accessible from a single “Theme” menu item located within Settings. Theme packs, which consist of a wallpaper and screensaver, are a new way for users in the U.S. to customize their experience for a consistent look and feel when using their Roku devices. Performance – A reduction in device boot times, faster launch times for a select number of channels (with more supported channels coming soon), a more responsive Home Screen and faster navigation when using features such as Featured Free.

ROKU AUDIO

Enhanced Roku Smart Soundbar & Roku TV™ Connectivity (U.S.):

Access more soundbar settings directly from the TV interface, eliminating the need to switch back and forth between menus or use multiple remotes; enabling Roku TV Ready features.

In the Roku TV Settings Menu, pair an external device such as a mobile phone to the Roku Smart Soundbar for audio playback via Bluetooth® or pair other Roku audio products to the soundbar, such as the Roku Wireless Subwoofer and Roku TV Wireless Speakers for full surround sound.

Availability

Roku OS 9.3 will begin rolling out to select Roku players next month and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming players, including the Roku Smart Soundbar, in the coming weeks. Roku TV models are expected to receive the update in phases over the coming months.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the roll-out timing; added functionality, including through Roku Voice and audio enhancements and the available of such enhancements in certain geographic regions; improvement in performance; and customization of, as well as the content made available by, Roku OS 9.3. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV and Roku Voice are trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

Seana Norvell



Roku Consumer PR



snorvell@roku.com

Roku IR



ir@roku.com