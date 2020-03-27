Altice USA Offers Free Preview of Family-Friendly Content to Optimum and Suddenlink Video Customers

Hallmark Channel, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, Science Channel and Discovery Family Now Available Through April 22 at No Additional Cost

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces today it is making more content available to its residential Optimum and Suddenlink video customers by offering access to live and on demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Cooking Channel, DIY Network, Science Channel, and Discovery Family now through April 22nd at no additional cost.

The family-friendly networks offer customers a blend of feel-good entertainment and binge-worthy educational content to enjoy over the next few weeks as many customers may be spending more time at home in response to local and national health and safety directives.

“ We are pleased to provide our customers with an expanded selection of engaging family-friendly content during this unprecedented time,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Chief Operating Officer and President of Telecommunications. “ We hope our customers enjoy the wide variety of original programming as well as the live and on-demand content offered by these great networks.”

In response to COVID-19/Coronavirus, Altice USA has been active to ensure Americans within the communities it serves have reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity to keep them connected to the people, information and resources they rely on. Among other things, the Company is providing its Altice Advantage offering to new households with students that don’t have internet access for free for 60 days. The Company also signed the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected’ pledge to provide relief to customers impacted by this pandemic.

To learn more about Altice USA’s response to COVID-19, visit alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Ashwin Bhandari / ashwin.bhandari@alticeusa.com