Drive Shack Inc. Provides Business Update Amidst Coronavirus Situation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of Drive Shack Inc.’s (NYSE: DS) ongoing efforts to protect guests and employees in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the company has temporarily closed all Drive Shack venues and the majority of its American Golf courses.

“ Over the past several weeks, we have been navigating the rapidly evolving situation related to the COVID-19 outbreak, keeping the health and safety of our associates, managers and guests top-of-mind. Like other venue operators across the country, we have been forced to take immediate action in the most difficult of ways,” said Hana Khouri, Chief Executive Officer and President of Drive Shack.

Alongside the venue and course closures, Drive Shack made the difficult decision to furlough nearly all venue level hourly associates and managers, along with a significant number of the corporate team, with the expectation that each will be able to return to their existing positions when operations resume. Similar actions were taken by American Golf.

The majority of the company’s traditional golf courses are located across California and New York, where state and local health authorities have issued “shelter at home” orders and similar mandates requiring the closure of food and beverage operations. The company employs more than 4,500 people in the United States, the vast majority of which earn an hourly wage.

“ While we cannot predict today how long this will last, we believe that the impacts to our business are temporary. We cannot wait to bring all our people, guests and employees, back together again at our Drive Shack stores and the American Golf courses,” Khouri continued. “ In the meantime, the remaining team is committed to working tirelessly every day to ensure our company is positioned for nothing but success when we reopen our doors. We are confident that we have the expertise and the resources to weather this unprecedented time.”

To help offset lower revenues associated with the closures, Drive Shack has also taken steps to substantially reduce and defer costs related to marketing, game development and new site selection. Additionally, the company has reviewed its capital expenditure and development program and plans to defer spending until there is more visibility into when the venues and golf courses will reopen.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment venues.

