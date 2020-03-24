TEGNA Names New Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that assistant treasurer Cherbury Chesser has been promoted to vice president and treasurer, and that Doug Kuckelman, senior director of corporate development, has been named head of investor relations. Both appointments are effective immediately.





Cherbury Chesser joined TEGNA in May 2013 as director of corporate finance, and has been assistant treasurer at the company since September 2016. In this role she manages all aspects of corporate finance and asset management, including managing TEGNA’s liquidity and credit profile while mitigating operational, financial and reputation risk. Chesser has led treasury and capital management initiatives including debt issuance, share repurchases, derivatives and hedging, and short and long-term portfolio management. She has more than 15 years of growing responsibility and experience in corporate treasury with public companies. Before joining TEGNA, Chesser spent more than six years at Smithfield Foods, Inc. as director of asset management and corporate finance and treasury manager. She previously held roles at Yum! Brands and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Chesser will report to TEGNA senior vice president and controller Clifton A. McClelland III.

Doug Kuckelman joined TEGNA in February 2012 as director of corporate development, and was subsequently promoted to senior director in 2015. During this time, he has worked on 45 transactions totaling nearly $8 billion in transaction value. Kuckelman has led analysis and due diligence efforts during TEGNA’s strategic transformation, as well as execution of $1.5 billion in strategic transactions in 2019. He has extensive experience in financial analysis, acquisitions, strategic planning and business development, at TEGNA and at AOL, where he previously worked for eight years in similar roles. He will report to Julie Heskett, senior vice president of planning and analysis.

“Cherbury and Doug both possess great analytical and management skills, as well as a deep understanding of our business and excellent existing relationships with the financial and investor communities,” said Victoria Harker, executive vice president and CFO, TEGNA. “They are natural choices to fill these critical positions, and on behalf of the TEGNA management team I congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley



Vice President, Corporate Communications



703-873-6366



abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Douglas Kuckelman



Head of Investor Relations



703-873-6764



dkuckelman@TEGNA.com