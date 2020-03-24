Salem Media Group, Inc. Names Candace Owens as National “Culture Warrior of the Year” Award Winner

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), today announced that conservative superstar and PragerU podcast host Candace Owens received Salem’s national “Culture Warrior of the Year” award. Salem’s own Dennis Prager presented Owens with her award on March 11th in his studio in Los Angeles.





Candace hosts a weekly podcast on PragerU in addition to speaking all over the country. Candace was a liberal Democrat until President Donald J. Trump’s historic 2016 election victory when she began to research the arguments of the left. At that time she realized she had the wrong understanding of the left vs. right argument in this country. As evidenced by Salem’s listeners, Candace has transformed herself into a true Culture Warrior, defending America against creeping socialism and exposing the follies of the left.

“We are so honored to have so many citizens in this country stand up and join us in this culture war, and we can’t think of a better honoree in 2020 than Candace Owens,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “It is our hope that this award will encourage others to take up the good fight, even if it means suffering the slings and arrows of public discontent.”

Salem’s NewsTalk and national radio show listeners nominated six finalists from more than 500 contenders through online voting last fall. Since then thousands of Salem listeners cast a second round of votes to determine the winner. The other five finalists were Alan Sears, founder of Alliance Defending Freedom; actor Gary Sinise; Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA; Abby Johnson, pro-life advocate; and Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham and President of Samaritan’s Purse to claim the award.

The six finalists were chosen because of their ability to fight the good fight for the right reasons. A major criterion for nomination was the ability of each nominee to have endured the slings and arrows of public discontent because of their respective positions. Salem selected leaders who fight on knowing that their cause is just.

