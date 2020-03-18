Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Preference for Cloud Streaming Services to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalOTTMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the over the top (OTT) market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for cloud streaming services will offer immense growth opportunities, growing threat of cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing preference for cloud streaming services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing threat of cyberattacks might hamper market growth.

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Segmentation

over the top (OTT) market is segmented as below:

Content type

Video

Text and Images

VoIP

Music Streaming

Screen type

Mobile Devices

Desktop/laptops

TVs

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41626

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our over the top (OTT) market report covers the following areas:

Over the top (OTT) market size

Over the top (OTT) market trends

Over the top (OTT) market industry analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps as one of the prime reasons driving the over the top (OTT) market growth during the next few years.

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the over the top (OTT) market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the over the top (OTT) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist over the top (OTT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the over the top (OTT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the over the top (OTT) market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over the top (OTT) market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE

Market segmentation by content type

Comparison by content type

Video – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Text and images – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

VoIP – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Music streaming – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by content type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN TYPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of direct carrier billing in OTT market

Growing number of partnerships and acquisitions

Implementation of AI by OTT service providers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/