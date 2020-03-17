mGage’s VP Europe receives AIMM board position

London UK, 17 March 2020 – Nick Millward, Vice President Europe at global mobile engagement provider mGage, has been appointed board member for the Association for Interactive Media and Micropayments (AIMM).

Nick Millward will serve as a board member alongside others from ITV, BBC and Global Radio beginning 1st April 2020.

“I am delighted to be appointed as a board member for the AIMM,” said Nick Millward, VP Europe at mGage. “I believe it is hugely beneficial for mGage to be part of the conversation, to be involved in regular discussions around the media and payments market and to have the opportunity to put forward new ideas to continue to grow this industry.”

Drawing on his extensive expertise across the industry, which spans over 23 years, Millward will bring a dynamic and insightful outlook into the current state of the sector and the new technologies that are upcoming, to open doors for like-minded businesses and the huge potential for growth worldwide.

“With the emergence of new technologies such as Rich Communications Services (RCS), Apple Business Chat (ABC) and WhatsApp, alongside upcoming billing solutions, there is a growing opportunity in the market to build something together for the greater good of all businesses,” added Millward. “I am looking forward to working with the other AIMM board members to drive forward opportunities, agree standards to help regulate the market and really open up the industry for growth and success.”

The Association for Interactive Media and Micropayments promotes success in the Interactive Media and Micropayments industry by driving commercial growth and protecting the regulatory environment under which members operate.

Incorporating four main channels of activity, AIMM seeks to bring together members under working groups and forums, educate members through knowledge seminars and training courses and interface with regulators to ensure the robustness of members’ operational environments. The AIMM board exists to ensure that the association’s members interests are being upheld.

About mGage

mGage is a global mobile engagement provider helping brands create powerful and interactive connections with customers. We partner with enterprises to deliver high volume time-sensitive promotional and transactional messages across key messaging channels including SMS, Push and RCS. We serve 1,000+ enterprises and are a trusted connection for more than 600 carriers across the globe. Our broad and deep expertise in the ever-changing mobile technology industry makes us sought-after experts, trusted advisors and the go-to partner for innovative companies that look to use mobile to their best competitive advantage. For more information, visit mGage.com.

