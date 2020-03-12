U.S. Pay TV Subscriber Churn Analysis, Forecast to 2024 – Growth Opportunities in Broadband Services, Targeted Advertising, OTT Services, and Advanced Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This study has a base year of 2018 and focuses on pay TV market dynamics in the United States.
The study takes a look at the US pay TV industry – how subscriptions, revenues and ARPUs have fared since 2017, what factors drive this market, and what factors challenge this market. You will also read about how sources of competition have changed, how M&A activity affects subscribers and pricing in this market, what are the key trends to watch out for, some predictions and recommendations. The study also contains market forecasts for pay TV subscriptions, revenues, and ARPUs through to 2024, segmented by cable, satellite and IPTV providers.
The pay TV industry in the United States is mature and increasingly saturated. Approximately 94% of households in the country own a television and more than two-thirds of these households pay for a television subscription. This number has been rapidly declining in the recent past for a whole host of reasons relating to the changing nature of the television and internet business, competition, pricing, choice and experience. The growth of connected devices and the proliferation of high-speed broadband have given rise to hundreds of internet-based subscription and transaction-based video on demand (VOD) offerings as well as virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) offerings and skinny bundles.
Viewers today have more choice than at any point in the past – this intensifies audience fragmentation and adversely impacts subscriber numbers and revenue forecasts, while also limiting average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in this industry. In parallel, other forces such as rising programming costs and declining advertising revenues, combined with increasing subscriber acquisition and retention costs, act to erode profitability for all players in this industry. However, pay TV subscriptions are still widely regarded as the primary way to access live news and sports content.
In order to keep up with changing consumer viewing preferences and in an attempt to control subscriber churn, the pay TV industry has evolved over the past 3-5 years with service providers across cable, satellite and IPTV industries foraying into TV Everywhere offerings. Providers have also invested in advanced features and value-added services to compete effectively in this intense and dynamic market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO’s Perspective
- Trends to Watch
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Pay TV Distribution Channel in the United States
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Market Segments Covered in the Study
- Market Definitions
- Market Terminology
- The US Television Market Landscape
- Leading Ecosystem Participants
- Pay TV Penetration Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints – Total US Pay TV Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts – The US Pay TV Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Subscriber Forecast
- Subscriber Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- ARPU Forecast
- ARPU Forecast Discussion
- Subscriber Forecast by Segment
- Percent Subscriber Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
5. Trends – The US Pay TV Market
- Focus on the Internet Business Line
- Rise of the Smart TV
- TV Everywhere
- Targeted Advertising
- Connected Home
- Cloud DVR
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis – The US Pay TV Market
- Subscriber Market Share
- Subscriber Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Broadband Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Targeted Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 3 – OTT Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 – Advanced Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Cable TV Segment
- Segment Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Subscriber Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Subscriber Market Share
9. Satellite TV Segment
- Segment Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Subscriber Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Subscriber Market Share
10. IPTV Segment
- Segment Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Subscriber Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Subscriber Market Share
