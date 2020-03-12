CommScope Fiber is the Backbone of Allegiant Stadium

More than 227 miles of fiber and 1.5 million feet of copper cable installed in new home of the Las Vegas Raiders

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllegiantStadm–CommScope has announced that its fiber optic and copper cabling has been installed in Allegiant Stadium, the new 65,000-seat home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 227 miles of fiber and more than 1.5 million feet of copper is helping to create the ultimate experience for Raiders fans by supporting over 2,400 screens, 1,700 Wi-Fi 6 access points, and Allegiant Stadium’s Distributed Antenna System (DAS). The 100G fiber backbone and 10G CAT 6A copper will deliver connectivity for critical stadium systems and applications such as high-resolution security cameras, fire and safety, HVAC and lighting controls, wayfinding, ticketing, concessions, merchandise, and parking.

“CommScope’s fiber optic cabling delivers the high-bandwidth connectivity needed for a truly compelling and interactive Las Vegas Raiders fan experience,” said Matthew Pasco, Raiders Vice President of Technology. “This includes 4K-ready video replays, as well as live streams captured by multiple cameras. With CommScope fiber, Allegiant Stadium is well positioned for the future and ready to accommodate an ever-increasing number of standard client devices such as smartphones and tablets, along with evolving technology like augmented reality (AR) glasses and virtual reality (VR) helmets.”

CommScope’s 227 miles of fiber deployment brings connectivity to all 10 levels of Allegiant Stadium, from the event level to the semi-translucent ETFE roof. This will enable fans to use their Raiders mobile app throughout the facility to find parking spaces, locate concession stands, order food directly to their seats and share their experience on social sites via livestreamed videos. CommScope’s 10G CAT 6A copper cabling will connect in-house applications while its coaxial cables will connect the new DAS system in the stadium. CommScope is one of the only companies that can provide a comprehensive portfolio of Wi-Fi, fiber and copper infrastructure.

“We’re proud to support the Las Vegas Raiders fan experience in the new Allegiant Stadium,” said Ben Cardwell, senior vice president of CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks. “Our fiber is helping to deliver high-bandwidth connectivity to hundreds of thousands of smartphones and tablets, while supporting 4K video streaming and replays captured by multiple cameras with comprehensive viewing angles. These virtual video experiences enable Raiders fans to feel like they are in the middle of the action – no matter where they are in the stadium – with panoramic and front-row views.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium will be a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL’s iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the future home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

News Media Contacts:

Kris Kozamchak, CommScope



+1 972 792 3311 or publicrelations@commscope.com

Financial Contact:

Kevin Powers, CommScope



+1-828-323-4970