James Obermeyer Joins Cable One as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that James A. Obermeyer will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales on February 24, 2020.





With more than 20 years of experience in guiding and executing high-level marketing and sales strategy, Obermeyer joins Cable One from Charter Communications where he served as Vice President of Marketing since 2011. Prior to Charter, he served as Managing Director of Brand and Consumer Marketing for NASCAR and Chief Marketing Officer for Supra Telecom.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to the Cable One leadership team,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Jim’s diverse experience in brand and consumer marketing, sales management, channel development, and market analysis and differentiation will make him a tremendous asset as we work to sharpen our focus on strategic planning and execution as well as strengthening our competitive advantage.”

Obermeyer holds a bachelor’s degree in Advertising from Michigan State University and a certificate in Strategic Business Leadership from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

