Chance the Rapper to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, Live on Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 P.M. (ET/PT)

Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and More Announced as KCA Nominees

Special Nickelodeon SlimeFest VIP Ticket Includes Admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on Sunday, March 22, On Sale Now at NickSlimeFest.com

Click HERE to download photos.





Share It: @Nickelodeon #KCA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grammy® Award-winning superstar Chance the Rapper is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, the biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control, broadcasting live Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced today by Annie LeBlanc and her sister Hayley LeBlanc, stars of Nickelodeon’s digital competition show Annie vs. Hayley, during a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination event across Nick’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.

With surprises at every turn, Chance the Rapper will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the Kids’ Choice Awards, an epic celebration of kids’ favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Viewers everywhere will be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Said Chance the Rapper, “I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”

Leading into the award show, Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, will make its west coast debut on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event features performances by Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, breakout pop group Why Don’t We, Grammy® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist French Montana, viral chart-topper Blanco Brown and singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne. This year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest will feature a Sunday-only VIP ticket that includes access to a special performance viewing area, plus admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020. All Sunday attendees will also have the opportunity to watch a livestream of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on the festival screens.

Leading the pack with the most Kids’ Choice Awards nominations are: Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. With another nomination this year, Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Chance the Rapper is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having made a surprise appearance at last year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest in his hometown of Chicago and taking home a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favorite Collaboration” (“No Brainer” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) in 2019. He was also nominated for “Favorite Song” (“I’m the One” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne) in 2018.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, The LEGO® Group, Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer, milk it!, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees are:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW



A Series of Unfortunate Events



All That



BUNK’D



Henry Danger



Power Rangers Beast Morphers



Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW



Fuller House



Modern Family



Stranger Things



The Big Bang Theory



The Flash



Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW



America’s Got Talent



American Ninja Warrior



America’s Funniest Home Videos



MasterChef Junior



The Masked Singer



The Voice

FAVORITE TV HOST



Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)



John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)



Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)



Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)



Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)



Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES



ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks



SpongeBob SquarePants



Teen Titans Go!



The Amazing World of Gumball



The Loud House



The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR



Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)



Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)



Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)



Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)



Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)



Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR



Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)



Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)



Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)



Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)



Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)



Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE



Aladdin



Avengers: Endgame



Captain Marvel



Jumanji: The Next Level



Spider-Man: Far From Home



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS



Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)



Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)



Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)



Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)



Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)



Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR



Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)



Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)



Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)



Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)



Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)



Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO



Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)



Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)



Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)



Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)



Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)



Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE



Frozen 2



The Angry Birds Movie 2



The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part



The Lion King



The Secret Life of Pets 2



Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE



Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)



Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)



Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)



Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE



Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)



Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)



Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)



Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST



Ariana Grande



Beyoncé



Billie Eilish



Katy Perry



Selena Gomez



Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST



Ed Sheeran



Justin Bieber



Lil Nas X



Marshmello



Post Malone



Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP



BTS



Fall Out Boy



Jonas Brothers



Maroon 5



Panic! At The Disco



The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG



“7 rings”- Ariana Grande



“bad guy”- Billie Eilish



“Memories”- Maroon 5



“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X



“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers



“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION



“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay



“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber



“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie



“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus



“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello



“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST



City Girls



DaBaby



Lewis Capaldi



Lil Nas X



Lizzo



Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR



BTS (Asia)



Dua Lipa (UK)



J Balvin (Latin America)



Rosalía (Europe)



Sho Madjozi (Africa)



Taylor Swift (North America)



Tones and I (Australia)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR



Coyote Peterson



David Dobrik



Dolan Twins



Dude Perfect



MrBeast



Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR



Annie LeBlanc



Emma Chamberlain



Lilly Singh



Liza Koshy



Miranda Sings



Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER



DanTDM



GamerGirl



Ninja



PrestonPlayz



SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME



Fortnite



Mario Kart Tour



Minecraft



Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR



Asher Angel



Blanco Brown



Johnny Orlando



JoJo Siwa



Mackenzie Ziegler



Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR



Alex Morgan



Lindsey Vonn



Megan Rapinoe



Naomi Osaka



Serena Williams



Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR



Cristiano Ronaldo



LeBron James



Patrick Mahomes



Shaun White



Stephen Curry



Tom Brady

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Media outlets can access photos and video for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 as well as request media credentials, by visiting nickkcapress.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

Contacts

Lilah Kojoori



lilah.kojoori@nick.com

Tiffany Chao



Tiffany.chao@nick.com