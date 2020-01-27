Comcast Announces Plans to Open Six New Xfinity Stores in the Twin Cities

Company Invests $1.5 Million to Launch Additional Retail Stores in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComcastTwinCities–Today, Comcast announced plans to open six new Xfinity stores in the Twin Cities by the end of 2020. The nearly $1.5 million investment will place new retail stores in Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove, Blaine, Vadnais Heights, and West St. Paul.





Comcast has been transforming its retail centers across the country to make the customer experience better and more convenient. These new stores are designed entirely around the needs of customers, providing them with an opportunity to explore, learn and interact directly with the latest Xfinity products and services. They will feature contemporary hands-on displays and comfortable seating areas where customers can interact with all Xfinity products from internet, video and connected home solutions to Xfinity Mobile, a simple, flexible, affordable wireless plan designed to save customers money. These new stores will bring the total number of Xfinity Stores in the Twin Cities to 14 by the end of 2020.

“These stores are designed to give customers an awesome experience,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities Region. “They are all about providing the best possible service to our customers, as well as giving all consumers a chance to explore our Xfinity products and services firsthand and check out our latest technology in an interactive environment.”

Comcast recently opened the Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Center Xfinity Stores with the remaining locations scheduled to open later in the year.

The stores will range in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet and will be staffed by trained technology specialists who can help customers get the most value from their products, like personalizing, managing and controlling their home WiFi experience with Xfinity xFi. The company’s industry-leading platform lets customers easily optimize and evaluate their in-home WiFi performance, view connected devices, pause WiFi access for any device and set usage rules.

Customers can also visit the store to upgrade or swap equipment, ask questions about their Xfinity service or pay a bill. Comcast has built or redesigned more than 400 new stores since 2015. Check here for Xfinity Store locations. Store hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Dave Nyberg, Sr. Manager, External Communications



651-341-6401 (mobile)



Dave_Nyberg@comcast.com