Sundance Institute Artists and Supporters Celebrate Opening Night of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro

IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, was the presenting sponsor of Sundance Institute’s largest annual fundraising event, An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro, on January 23. Hosted on the first night of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the evening began with the world premiere of Crip Camp, which will be released under Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and continued with a celebratory dinner and brief program centered on the creative minds behind some of today’s most exciting new stories in independent film and media. Each table was hosted by a distinguished Sundance Institute artist, allowing guests the unique opportunity to connect directly with Institute alumni and learn more about their artistic paths, works and experiences. During the event, Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb, made remarks and Darren Walker, President of Ford Foundation, was honored with Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award for Philanthropy. IMDb is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.