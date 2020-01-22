ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Quarterly and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 20, 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, February 20, 2020, it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’s website (ir.viacbs.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 20. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on February 20 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’s Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13698093.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of ViacomCBS’s website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

Contacts

Press:

Justin Blaber



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



212-846-3139



justin.blaber@viacom.com

Pranita Sookai



Director, Corporate Communications



212-846-7553



pranita.sookai@viacom.com

Investors:

Anthony DiClemente



Executive Vice President, Investor Relations



(212) 846-5208



anthony.diclemente@viacbs.com

Jaime Morris



Vice President, Investor Relations



212-846-5237



jaime.morris@viacbs.com