IMDb to Produce On-the-Ground Original Celebrity Video Coverage of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and Host Premium Experiences for Entertainment Professionals

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, will return to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance, Utah for the sixth consecutive year with a full schedule of high-profile activations and industry events for fans, celebrities, filmmakers, IMDbPro members and other industry professionals, kicking off a year-long celebration of IMDb’s 30th Anniversary.

As a Sustaining Sponsor of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, IMDb will produce four days (January 24-27) of original celebrity video interviews in The IMDb Studio, located at Acura Festival Village for the second year in a row. Filmmaker/Actor/Comedian/Podcaster Kevin Smith will host on-camera interviews with leading actors, writers and directors from casts including The Assistant, Ironbark, Palm Springs, Promising Young Woman, Spree, Zola and more, with coverage including interviews and photo galleries available at www.imdb.com/sundance and across IMDb social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, IMDb will be presenting STARmeter Awards to Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Braun and Amy Ryan. Amy Ryan will receive her award at IMDb’s 30th Anniversary Dinner Party on January 27 in Park City. IMDb users can add their most anticipated Festival titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist. Access to The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village is by invitation only.

IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, will host a variety of premium experiences for IMDbPro members and other industry insiders and community supporters at the Festival. In addition to hosting the Industry Office at Festival Headquarters, IMDbPro will be the presenting sponsor of Sundance Institute’s An Artist At the Table festival kickoff celebration on January 23. IMDbPro will also host a panel discussion with top women directors and cinematographers on January 25 at the Canon Creative Studio (592 Main St.). Additionally, on January 26, IMDbPro will host a screening for select IMDbPro members of The Glorias, a chronicle of the trailblazing life of equal rights crusader, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Timothy Hutton and Lorraine Toussaint.

“IMDb is thrilled to kick off our 30th anniversary year celebrating with entertainment fans and professionals at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder & CEO. “Our goal is to help entertainment fans all over the world learn more about the compelling films premiering at the Festival while also offering a variety of premium experiences for IMDbPro members. Simply put, this is our biggest film festival activation ever.”

IMDbPro members can quickly and easily access information on-the-go about Sundance Film Festival movies, filmmakers, cast and crew as well as detailed contact and representation data with the IMDbPro app for iPhone, Android and iPad. The newly available iPad app provides the powerful professional resources of IMDbPro in a portrait and landscape format optimized for iPad users. Members can also use IMDbPro Track to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they discover at the Festival. Industry professionals can follow IMDbPro on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More details about IMDb and IMDbPro activities at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival are available below:

IMDbPro at Sundance Film Festival Industry Office (Thursday, January 23 – Sunday, February 2)

IMDbPro will be the official sponsor of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Industry Office at Festival Headquarters. The Sundance Industry Office (SIO) houses a Lounge, where industry members can meet with colleagues, relax between screenings or grab a cup of coffee. The Lounge is open to Festival attendees with an SIO pass or ticket package.

Sundance Institute’s An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro (Thursday, January 23)

IMDbPro will be the presenting sponsor of Sundance Institute’s largest annual fundraising event, An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro. Hosted on the first night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the evening will begin with the world premiere of Crip Camp and continue with a celebratory dinner and brief program centered on the creative minds behind some of today’s most exciting new stories in independent film and media. Each table is hosted by a distinguished Sundance Institute artist, allowing guests the unique opportunity to connect directly with Institute alumni and learn more about their artistic paths, works and experiences. This year’s artists include Alec Baldwin (Beast Beast), Ella Balinska (Run Sweetheart Run), Nicholas Braun (Zola), Sian Clifford, Colman Domingo (Zola), Winston Duke (Nine Days), K’Naan, Gayle Rankin (The Climb), Dee Rees (The Last Thing He Wanted), Cindy Sherman, Ai Weiwei (Vivos) and Sasheer Zamata (Spree). During the event, Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb, will make remarks and Darren Walker, President of Ford Foundation, will be honored with Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award for Philanthropy. Tickets and packages are available at https://www.sundance.org/social-events/benefit-events/an-artist-at-the-table.

The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village (Friday, January 24 – Monday, January 27)

The invitation-only IMDb video interview studio will be back for the sixth time, once again located within Acura Festival Village at 480 Swede Alley. Filmmaker /Actor/Comedian/Podcaster Kevin Smith, whose career began at the Sundance Film Festival in the 1990s, will host on-camera interviews with leading actors, writers and directors that will be the cornerstone of Sundance Film Festival coverage on IMDb. Access into The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village is by invitation only. Fans are invited to watch the interviews from outside the glass studio or via a monitor from the Acura lounge. To learn more about the studio or explore talent participation, please email press@imdb.com.

Rachel Brosnahan Receives IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at The IMDb Studio (Friday, January 24)

Rachel Brosnahan (Ironbark, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will receive the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on January 24. The IMDb STARmeter Award recognizes the most popular stars on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million fans who visit IMDb every month. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients include Peter Dinklage, Felicity Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Wilde.

Spree Panel Moderated by Kevin Smith at the Acura Stage at Acura Festival Village (Friday, January 24)

Acura and IMDb welcome filmmaker/actor/comedian/podcaster Kevin Smith to the Acura Stage on January 24 at 4:30PM to moderate a discussion with the filmmakers and cast of Spree, including cast members Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette and director Eugene Kotlyarenko. The film tells the story of a rideshare driver who hatches a deadly plot to gain followers on social media. This event is open to the public, as space allows.

Nicholas Braun Receives IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award at The IMDb Studio (Saturday, January 25)

Nicholas Braun (Succession, Zola) will receive the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award at The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on January 25. Braun has been a strong performer on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, fueled by his role as Cousin Greg in the HBO series Succession and his highly anticipated performance in the upcoming film Zola, premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The IMDb STARmeter Award recognizes the stars who breakout on IMDbPro’s STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million fans who visit IMDb every month. Previous IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award Recipients include Brie Larson, Pom Klementieff, Dacre Montgomery, Bill Skarsgård, Miles Teller and John David Washington.

IMDbPro and Canon Panel — Women Behind the Camera (Saturday, January 25)

IMDbPro members, Sundance Film Festival filmmakers and other entertainment industry professionals are invited to attend the “Women Behind the Camera” panel which will take place on January 25 at 4PM at the Canon Creative Studio (592 Main St.). Director Jessica Sanders (Embrace) will participate in an intimate conversation with cinematographers Cristina Dunlap (Embrace) and Carolina Costa (Wander Darkly) focused on collaboration behind the camera, women creators finding their tribe and the importance of women’s voices in film, moderated by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Amazon Studios. Magic hour networking reception to follow. Panel curated with the help of Film Fatales, a nonprofit organization supporting women directors. Attendance is limited and attendees should RSVP for the panel here and for the magic hour networking reception here.

IMDbPro Member Screening of The Glorias (Sunday, January 26)

To celebrate all the creative professionals premiering new work at this year’s Festival, IMDbPro will host a private screening of The Glorias for select IMDbPro members on January 26 at Holiday Village Cinemas. Attendees will be welcomed to the screening by Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro, and The Glorias director Julie Taymor and Gloria Steinem will participate in a post-screening Q&A with attendees. Making its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, The Glorias is a chronicle of the trailblazing life of equal rights crusader, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem. The Glorias is directed by Julie Taymor and stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Timothy Hutton and Lorraine Toussaint. IMDbPro members will be invited to RSVP for the screening via the email associated with their membership. Members who do not receive the invite can send an inquiry through the IMDbPro Help site (https://help.imdb.com/) to confirm that they are an active member interested in attending. Seating is limited.

Amy Ryan Receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the IMDb 30th Anniversary Dinner Party (Monday, January 27)

IMDb Founder & CEO Col Needham will host a private, invitation-only dinner to celebrate the 30th anniversary of IMDb on January 27 at the St. Regis Deer Valley. At this year’s dinner, IMDb will present actress Amy Ryan (Lost Girls, Gone Baby Gone, Beautiful Boy) with an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award. The IMDb STARmeter Award recognizes the most popular stars on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million fans who visit IMDb every month. Ryan will be joined by her Lost Girls director Liz Garbus, and cast members including Reed Birney, Oona Laurence, Miriam Shor and Dean Winters. At the event, entertainment industry professionals will enjoy cocktails, dinner and entertaining and interactive conversation focused on the past 30 years of cinema. This event will kick off a year-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of IMDb, which was one of the first 100 websites in the world and earliest profitable Internet companies.

Kevin Smith first came to attention at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994 as the writer/director of a film called Clerks. He had a heart attack and almost died last year but survived solely so he could direct his magnum opus, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. A polygamist, he’s married to both his wife Jen and podcasting.

