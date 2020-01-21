Alibaba Cloud Named First Public Cloud Vendor in the World to Obtain Trusted Partner Network (TPN) Certification

Entertainment industry recognised accolade endorses Alibaba Cloud’s security, scalability and flexibility

HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has today announced that it is the first public cloud vendor in the world to obtain the prestigious Trusted Partner Network (TPN) certification, an achievement that validates the entertainment industry’s confidence in its robust security and trustworthiness as a cloud service provider. With viewing consumption habits changing rapidly, broadcast platforms constantly evolving and new production techniques emerging globally, Alibaba Cloud is successfully helping the entertainment industry to revolutionise how it works in order to respond to and embrace these changing dynamics by offering a highly secure, dependable, flexible and scalable cloud-based platform.

The TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations; the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA). The TPN’s goal is to help companies to ensure content security, prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and TV shows before they are released, by creating a single, central global directory of ‘trusted partner’ vendors. The certification is significant because it satisfies content producers that Alibaba Cloud’s use of industry best practices ensures that its solutions, facilities, people and workflows are secure, as certified by experienced industry evaluators.

To secure this highly prestigious accolade – which distinguishes Alibaba Cloud’s solutions – they had to undergo very stringent auditing and evaluation processes. A number of Alibaba’s solutions that are suited to the entertainment industry were tested, including: Object Storage Service – an encrypted and secure cloud storage service which stores, processes and accesses massive amounts of data from anywhere in the world; Express Connect – an easy-to-use network service that enables high-bandwidth, reliable, secure, and private connections between different environments; Cloud Storage Gateway – this uses OSS for cloud-based storage at the back end, and supports standard file and block storage protocols in the industry; and Key Management Service – this facilitates the creation, deletion and management of encryption keys with Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service. All of Alibaba’s Cloud’s audited solutions passed TPN’s demanding tests.

“ By completing the on-premises TPN audit process successfully, Alibaba Cloud demonstrates its mature abilities in securing media content with its facility and infrastructure capabilities. As the future of media productions is shifting to public cloud platforms, it is essential for vendors like Alibaba Cloud to pioneer innovations that will propel the advancement of the entertainment industry in a digital era,” said Drew Branch, Senior Security Consultant at Independent Security Evaluators.

Today, world-class production houses – including Animal Logic and Territory Studio – have already been assured by Alibaba Cloud’s ability to meet their demands and have embraced its solutions. They are enjoying the benefits of utilising more cloud computing technologies to drive new trends in media production efficiencies, ranging from improving the speed of decision making, easier collaboration between remotely-located artists and developer teams as well as the inherent advantages that come from using Alibaba Cloud in order to drive new industry trends.

Commenting on the certification, Yuanbin Zheng, Head of Security Compliance and Privacy at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “ With such high value and sensitive assets to protect, production houses are naturally drawn to the solutions that offer the highest levels of security. Not only does the TPN certification recognise the effort that Alibaba Cloud has made to deliver industry leading levels of security, it also acknowledges the dependability, flexibility and scalability of our cloud-based platform. Furthermore, as the first public cloud vendor to be accredited with the TPN certification, the accolade further reinforces Alibaba Cloud’s market-leading position as well as its solutions’ now proven ability to meet the needs of the entertainment industry.”

