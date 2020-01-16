FOX News Channel Signs Shannon Bream to New Multi-Year Deal

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Shannon Bream has signed a new multi-year deal with the network, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media and Jay Wallace, its president and executive editor. Bream will remain in her role as anchor of FOX News @ Night (weeknights at 11PM/ET) and continue as the network’s chief legal correspondent.

In making the joint announcement, Ms. Scott and Mr. Wallace said, “Throughout her tenure, Shannon has cultivated a relationship with the FOX News’ audience that is both informative and insightful. Her extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of FOX News @ Night and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Ms. Bream added, “After nearly 13 years at the network, I still feel lucky to walk through the doors at FOX News Channel and deliver the news to our viewers. From breaking down the latest headlines on FOX News @ Night to explaining the complexities of the law, I have had the opportunity to report from the front lines of the major stories emanating out of Washington. I am ecstatic to continue doing what I love and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Most recently in December 2019, Fox News @ Night ranked as a top 10 cable news program in the coveted 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In addition to her role as a news anchor, Bream is also the leading voice for all news breaking out of the Supreme Court across all of the network’s platforms as its chief legal correspondent. She also hosts FOX News Podcast Network’s Livin’ the Bream, a series where she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes and an insider’s perspective on actions and rulings from the high court.

In September 2019, Bream notably anchored a one-hour special entitled Neil Gorsuch: Justice for the Republic, during which she was joined by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch for his first televised interview since being appointed to his new position on the bench. She has conducted extensive interviews with a wide variety of newsmakers, including: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his first interview with the international press, President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, among others.

Joining the network in 2007, Bream has covered every major election and Supreme Court decision, including the confirmation of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018, Bream played a role in FNC’s special coverage of the midterm elections by debuting the FOX News Voter Analysis, a survey of early and Election Day voters conducted in all 50 states by National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago for FNC and the Associated Press. According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC’s America’s Election Headquarters 2018 midterm election series topped all of broadcast and cable news, delivering the highest-rated coverage in cable news history.

She also notably co-anchored live coverage alongside Bill Hemmer of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee and has helmed coverage surrounding the nomination of Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court; the 2015 Supreme Court decision to rule in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide; the 2013 Supreme Court rulings on the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California’s Proposition 8; and rulings on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in 2012.

In 2019, Bream authored “Finding the Bright Side, The Art of Chasing What Matters,” a personal tome about finding purpose and growth amid life’s unpredictability. A graduate of Florida State University’s College of Law and Liberty University, Bream began her reporting career at WFTS-TV (ABC) in Tampa, Florida. Prior to joining FNC, she served as a weekend anchor for WRC-TV (NBC) in Washington, DC and an evening anchor for WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, NC. Before entering the field of journalism, Bream worked as a sexual harassment attorney and was crowned Miss Florida in 1994 and Miss Virginia in 1990.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC is a unit of FOX News Media and has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years. According to a 2019 Suffolk University poll, FOX News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Brand Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2019 Morning Consult poll reported FOX News as the most-watched cable channel among independents in the county. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contact:

Alexandra Coscia/212-301-3272