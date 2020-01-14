Knightscope To Be Featured in Crime Tech TV Series

Autonomous Security Robot Technology Continues to Gain Momentum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced that it has an entered into an agreement with Hoplite Entertainment that will feature the Company in a new 10 episode TV series focused on Crime Tech.





“Advanced crime fighting technologies produce significant positive results in our communities. It is important that society has an opportunity to learn about what is happening today and what will happen in the future,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

“This is a rare opportunity for everyone to witness reality and the future colliding before their eyes. We are excited to bring to life some of the challenges humanity faces as our population grows while looking towards the innovative solutions of the future,” said Jonathan Lee Smith, president and chief executive officer, Hoplite Entertainment.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and build fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hoplite

Hoplite Entertainment is an Emmy award winning production company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Hoplite specializes in the development and production of original television and feature film projects, working closely with local entities as well as governments, film councils and other production companies across the world to produce high quality and compelling unscripted and narrative television content. Hoplite has produced projects that range from action/adventure feature films to scripted narrative television as well as unscripted docu-series and game shows. Hoplite is one of the few US based production companies that owns all of their content, and licenses it around the globe. Learn more at www.holitetvfilm.com

