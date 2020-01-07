Xandr Launches Pause Ads

Dynamic, user-initiated formats only surface when a consumer has pressed pause

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xandr, AT&T’s advertising company, has announced the launch of Pause Ads, dynamic ad units designed to create a better experience for consumers across traditional and connected TV channels.

These high-value, brand-safe ad formats complement, rather than disrupt, the viewing experience by leveraging the native functionality of the “pause” button, since consumers only see the ads when they take a break from the content they’re watching.

“ Our findings indicate that consumers aren’t anti-advertising. They’re pro-content, as long as it’s relevant and non-disruptive to them,” said Matt Van Houten, SVP of Product Development for Xandr. “ When we conducted research for Xandr’s Relevance Report, we found that 73% of consumers surveyed dislike ads that interrupt what they’re doing; therefore, Pause Ads are very much about the right message at the right time.”

Xandr’s Pause Ads are enabled within live, video on-demand and DVR programming across cable, broadcast and premium networks on both digital and satellite, so advertisers can reach engaged, lean-back audiences in brand-safe viewing environments. Because Pause Ads aren’t tied to standard, 15 or 30-second pods, brands have more opportunities to reach their audiences with relevant advertising in a non-intrusive way.

Benefits For Clients And Consumers

Pause Ads are available today with beta advertising partners including AT&T Mobility, EPIX and STARZ across AT&T TV NOW and select DIRECTV households.

Pause Ads offer benefits to both consumers and advertisers. Pause Ads are delivered in a way that adapts to the consumer experience by finding the times when they are more receptive to a brand’s message. For advertisers, Pause Ads provide:

Relevant messages delivered to audiences based on user-initiated behavior, regardless of what they’re watching

Premium, brand-safe, cohesive ad experience across TV and digital

New, innovative ways for advertisers to distribute customizable creative and connect with consumers outside of standard in-stream commercial breaks

Animated formats without sound that are visually engaging, while remaining respectful of the viewer

By matching the format of Pause Ads to the functionality of the TV viewing experience, these ad units encourage viewability since pause ads render only when a consumer hits pause to take a break from their program and when they resume content.

About Xandr

Xandr is AT&T’s advertising company and a leader in addressable TV, creating a better solution for advertisers and media companies. Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, our strategic platforms built on more than a decade of AppNexus’ innovation, optimize media spend across screens for buyers and sellers alike. Community, powered by Xandr, is a curated marketplace of premium publishers, providing access to unique consumer insights in a brand-safe environment. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

Contacts

Media:

Kelly Liyakasa, kelly.liyakasa@xandr.com, 347-224-1096