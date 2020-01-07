DisplayLink Announces New HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HotDesking—DisplayLink, the leading provider of USB graphics and Universal hot desking technology today announced the availability of the HP Inc USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 docking station. Powered by DisplayLink’s award-winning graphics technology, the new docking station supports USB-A, USB-CTM and ThunderboltTM – enabled notebooks from HP, Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and other leading brands, and supports all major operating systems.

The HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 offers support for both new USB-C notebooks and the installed base of platforms equipped with USB-A connectors. Triple 4K display connectivity comes via a hybrid integration of the DisplayLink DL-6950 chipset for dual 4Kp60 and DP-Alt-Mode (for equipped Type-C notebooks) offering a third 4K display.

“With the expansion of flexible work spaces across SME and Enterprise businesses globally, we’ve seen a huge interest in DisplayLink enabled docking solutions that can offer real flexibility regardless of the operating system and host USB connector type,” said John Cummins, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at DisplayLink. “IT managers are eager to simplify deployments, while minimizing end user confusion and interoperability issues.”

In a recent survey1 of IT managers and decision makers in SMEs and large corporations who had deployed DisplayLink docks, 94% of respondents said they were either “likely” or “extremely likely” to purchase DisplayLink solutions again.

Specifications

Ports: 1 USB Type-C™ (front, data/power-out); 1 USB 3.0 (side, charging SS); 3 USB 3.0 (back, charging); 2 DisplayPort™; 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 headphone/microphone combo (side); 1 RJ-45 (back)

Compatible Operating Systems: Windows 7; Windows 10; Chrome OS; MacOS; Ubuntu Linux v18.04

Adapters: USB-A to USB-C



Availability

The HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2 is available now priced at $199 and can be bought online through the HP Store.

1. Survey conducted by DisplayLink Corp. August 2019, 1259 respondents.

About DisplayLink® – Plug and Display Solutions

DisplayLink® (www.displaylink.com) develops hardware and software solutions to enable easy connectivity between monitors, virtual reality HMDs and computing devices over standard interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless networks. DisplayLink’s enterprise technology increases productivity and ease-of-use in the multi-display workspace and is deployed to millions of users through globally branded PC products. DisplayLink’s XR solution enables a fully immersive, cable-free experience for virtual reality users. Follow DisplayLink on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

DisplayLink and the DisplayLink logo are registered trademarks of DisplayLink Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Andy Davis



DisplayLink



(886) (0)988-58-4000



pr@displaylink.com