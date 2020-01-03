CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: Kingston Technology to Quanergy Systems

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7– 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles for Kingston Technology to Quanergy Systems.

Please also note the following important information:

CES 2020 Exhibitor News and Press Kits



https://www.ces.tech/Media/News/Exhibitor-Press-Releases.aspx

Media Days Schedule



https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx

CES Unveiled Las Vegas



https://www.ces.tech/Events-Programs/CES-Unveiled/Las-Vegas.aspx

Additional Information for Media



https://www.ces.tech/media.aspx



Company: Kingston Technology

Booth: The Venetian, Suite 29-336

Kingston Technology is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory & storage products. Over 30 years of expertise designing, manufacturing and testing of DRAM, memory cards, USB drives and SSDs for consumer markets to the enterprise data centers. Performance, reliability and consistency counted on by technology enthusiasts to Fortune 500 companies.

Company: Kneron

Booth: South Hall 2 – 26152

Established in San Diego in 2015, Kneron is a leading provider of on-device edge AI solutions. Our mission is to enable AI computing and inferencing on any device. Our vision is to build the Edge AI Net, or AIoT 3.0, where we democratize AI inferencing and enable devices to communicate with each other to take action based on the data they collect without needing to go through a centralized cloud AI. We offer integrated hardware and software solutions including AI SoCs, on-device AI visual and audio recognition SDKs, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP. We focus on balancing cost, power usage, performance, and model size to advance on-device Edge AI inferencing.

Company: Kyocera Corporation

Booth: South Hall 2 – 25402

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 6971 (TOKYO Stock Exchange)

Kyocera will showcase AI, 5G, and Mobility Technologies at CES, with many innovations unveiled in the U.S. for the first time — including new AI and Camera-LIDAR Fusion Sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving; 5G devices; a smart carbohydrate monitoring system; and clean energy technology. Founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”), Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics.

Company: LEADERG INC.

Booth: 25855

LEADERG INC. provides AI software and training.

OpenR8 AI software is a no-code web user interface for AI algorithms which can make AI much easier. It’s also portable green software with Python, CUDA, cuDNN, TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, OpenVINO, TensorRT, Caffe, Spyder, Jupyter Notebook, Jupyter Lab, pip, conda, etc.

Company: LeddarTech

Booth: 4619

LeddarTech provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM consisting of a suite of auto-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary signal processing software. LeddarTech is responsible for innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities. LeddarTech serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous vehicles including shuttles, robotaxis etc., that demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Company: LetinAR

Booth: S108

LetinAR develops an optical system for AR smart glasses, which plays the same role as smartphone displays. The optical system consists of LetinAR’s self-developed “Pin Mirror (“PinMR™”) lens” and a microdisplay made by external partners. LetinAR has applied the so-called “Pinhole Effect” to tiny mirrors and embedded them with eyeglass lenses. With LetinAR PinMR™ lens, smart glasses manufacturers can build smart glasses worn like a pair of conventional glasses. The simple structure of PinMR™ Lens module can facilitate mass production. LetinAR plans to supply PinMR™ Lens as a complete module, which consists of PinMR™ lens and a microdisplay from external partners.

Company: Leyton

Booth: 51053, 51051, 51057, 51055, 51049

A global innovation funding consultancy, Leyton partners with businesses on government funding initiatives. Through rewarding innovation, the company provides tailor-made solutions to help organizations optimize annual budgets of all sizes. In early 2019, Leyton hosted a startup competition to award five companies with the unique opportunity to exhibit at CES Eureka Park 2020. Finalist included:

• Wiseair (Sands, Hall G – 51053), a tech startup that fights urban air pollution through a new model of smart city, combining innovative technologies with the ambitions of urban communities.

• BeFC (Sands, Hall G – 51051), eco-friendly paper-based biofuel cell systems that use biological catalysts instead of chemical or expensive noble metal catalysts to convert natural substrates such as glucose and oxygen into electricity. Reinvented disposable electronics for sustainable and practical energy generation.

• Skriware (location TBD), an educational ecosystem that focuses on teaching creative problem solving and critical thinking using 3D printing to create hands-on experience.

• RetroLabs (Sands, Hall G – 51055), a camera application that makes any refrigerator a ‘smart fridge’ – from reducing waste to auto-reordering your favorite foods, FreshCam does it for you.

• GroPod (Sands, Hall G – 51049), an IoT hydroponic appliance with a seed pod subscription described as “Keurig for food”. Anyone can be a farmer with our hardware and cloud software.

Company: LIVALL

Booth: 44513

As the world’s first smart and safe cycling helmet brand, LIVALL is dedicated to smart sports equipment, specializing in the development of smart helmets, a riding community mobile application, nano cadence sensors, smart bicycles, and smart accessories. LIVALL helmets feature integrated lights, phone integration, turn signals, speakers, and microphones and have motion sensors that will issue an alert to emergency contacts in the event of a fall. LIVALL’s main focus on product innovation and user experience has gained global recognition from the industry and consumers including 30+ awards and medals.

Company: Loopie Laundry

Booth: 55360

Launched in July of 2018, ​Loopie Laundry ​is the world’s first and only peer-to-peer wash-and-fold delivery service, and provides next-day service at a low, flat rate. ​Loopie​’s innovative model leverages existing logistics networks to connect customers with its certified network of washer professionals working from within their own homes. With this asset-light approach, ​Loopie ​has processed over 3000 orders, generating over $200,000 in revenue since the launch of its limited beta test in Seattle, WA, and offers a simple, effective consumer solution to the neglected day-to-day problem of dirty laundry.

Company: Lya Electronics

Booth: 50729

U-wigo is a smart HUB that integrates Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology to control a variety of Infrared and Radiofrequency devices, such as TVs, DVDs, ACs, Home Theaters, Curtains, Ceiling Fans, among others. You don’t need to worry about your internet connection, as U-Wigo has offline capabilities, so if your internet has problems or if maybe you want to have some privacy U-Wigo has you cover with its Bluetooth capabilities.

U-Wigo also enables you to use our UNIVERSE ecosystem that allows you to completely automate your home in a fast, easy and affordable way, starting from Light Switches, Outlet Sockets, Locks, Outlet Plugs, Light Dimmers, etc.

Company: Lyf Board by Mystic Pants

Booth: Sands, 51525

IoT consultancy Mystic Pants will introduce Lyf Board – the connected dashboard for family life – at CES, with a release date of Q2 2020. Lyf Board’s mission is to motivate and inspire families to live in health and harmony, utilizing technology to render solutions for as many daily challenges as possible: a full family calendar, weather, chores, meal planning, tracking children, real time traffic and transit schedules, monitoring screen time, and much more. Lyf Board — a platform designed to calm the chaos of managing a family and help attain that elusive work-life balance.

Company: MAETEL

Booth: 53322 (Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G and Venetian, Level 1)

MAETEL is a sleep-tech startup that develops IoT smart home devices with an aim to make your rest time more efficient. MAETEL’s first product, ‘ZEREMA,’ a smart pillow that provides the two main functions – snoring prevention and pillow height adjustment, will be introduced to the public at CES.

Since a very high level of IoT technology is applied to its sleep detection and tracking features in the development process, ZEREMA offers the functions to alleviate a user’s snoring, customize its height suitable for a user and monitor a user’s sleep patterns on its own mobile application.

Company: MAXPRO Fitness

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 46144 (Fitness Marketplace)

MAXPRO Fitness’ full-body portable fitness machine is in a class all its own. With smartphone connectivity and a motivating coaching app, the MAXPRO is the ‘smartest’ portable replacement for a gym full of machines. Engineered to allow for the toughest of workouts, the resistance-focused product allows for levels that range from 10 to 300 pounds (4.5 to 135kg), while weighing less than nine pounds (4kgs) and folding conveniently into an easy-to-transport package. Its IoT technology monitors progress, delivers comprehensive workout plans and fosters world-class professional training, all while on the go. Ultra-portable, ultra-effective and ultra-intelligent.

Company: Metawave Corporation

Booth: Westgate, Suite 430

Metawave is delivering SPEKTRA™ – the first advanced analog beamsteering radar system capable of distinguishing between objects in difficult driving scenarios and in all-weather conditions, making cars safer and smarter. Using similar beamforming technology, Metawave is also developing its state-of-the-art cellular systems, TURBO™ active repeaters and ECHO™ passive reflectors to enable faster, more efficient 5G and fixed wireless deployments to bring high-speed connectivity to billions of users as they connect indoors and outdoors around the world. All of Metawave’s platforms are integrated with AWARE™, Metawave’s proprietary AI software for object detection and classification, and for effective network planning and optimization. Founded in 2017, Metawave is headquartered in Palo Alto and has built its state-of-the-art lab in Carlsbad, CA. Visit Metawave at www.metawave.co, email us at info@metawave.co, and follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Company: MicroEJ

Booth: 42767

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 30 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

Company: Mindtech Global Ltd.

Booth: 51109

Mindtech Global Ltd, a UK based start-up, is exhibiting in Eureka Park®, booth 51109, showing their Chameleon product for training neural networks. Mindtech will be showing demonstrations of Chameleon, designed for creating the annotated visual data needed to successfully train and deploy neural networks to solve real-world problems.

Demos will include Mindtech Chameleon Simulator, which creates synthetic vision datasets for training neural networks, and Mindtech Chameleon AI Tools, which provides end to end data management for deep learning systems.

Company: MobileHelp

Booth: 29-116 (at the Venetian)

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp’s PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Company: Morari Medical

Booth: 51528

Morari Medical is an emerging sextech company, focusing on men’s sexual health and wellness. The Morari team is leveraging its 75 years of collective experience in urology and sexual health to develop a wearable device-based treatment for premature ejaculation (PE). PE is the most prevalent male sexual dysfunction, estimated to affect 30 percent of men worldwide. With a higher incidence than erectile dysfunction or enlarged prostate, PE represents a large global market opportunity. Morari’s mission is to help men restore confidence and enhance the sexual experience for both partners by eliminating the embarrassment and frustration of PE.

Company: Multi-Tech Systems, Inc.

Booth: 2609

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures data communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things — connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. www.multitech.com

Company: Myant Inc.

Booth: 43925

Myant is on a mission to transform human connectedness and has created the world’s first platform that ambiently connects people to their own bodies, to each other, and to the world around them through the use of textiles that can sense and react to the human body. With an extensive patent portfolio, key exclusive relationships within the Textile Computing industry, a multidisciplinary team of researchers, engineers, data scientists, fashion designers and knitting specialists, and over 80,000 ft² of manufacturing capacity, Myant is turning everyday textiles into bidirectional interfaces for human-computer interaction. Connect with us to find out how we can help you create innovative solutions powered by textiles that can sense and react to the human body. Visit https://www.myant.ca to learn more.

Company: nect

Booth: 53351

nect is a stylish adaptive 5G USB modem with WiFi hotspot functionality, enabling laptop users to connect to the internet almost everywhere around the world.

Company: Night Owl

Booth: Westgate Hospitality Suites

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, Night Owl is a leading innovator in the security technology industry and is one of the only U.S.-based, U.S.-owned security companies that is focused primarily on wired products. Night Owl provides high quality, user-friendly, and affordable security solutions for homeowners, businesses, government organizations, dealers, distributors and integrators across the globe. Night Owl prides itself on consumer accessibility privacy, providing a non-fee based system that can store video content at the end user’s location.

Company: NIRA Skin

Booth: 45225

Holding 12 patents and FDA Cleared, the NIRA Skincare Laser, which uses cutting-edge semiconductor technology, is the most advanced at-home skincare laser on the market that is safe, affordable, easy-to-use and without any pain or redness.

Located in Booth 45225 in the Sands Expo, NIRA Skin will be showcasing their FDA-cleared technology, which has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and fine lines and produce visible, anti-aging results in just 2 minutes a day. The technology works by reversing the loss of collagen using a non-fractional and non-linear laser fluence to gently heat the dermis above the point of heat-shock protein (HSP) formation, and just below the pain threshold. This provides as much or more collagen production as the older fractional approach, while avoiding pain and erythema.

Company: NNG LLC

Booth: Wynn – Room Palmer 1

NNG, global automotive software supplier, identifies and delivers optimized, on-demand location-based services, in-vehicle user experiences, cyber-security solutions for the automotive industry. Known for its iGO Navigation software, NNG’s solutions are found on over 60 million devices, in 38 car brands and growing.

NNG acquired Arilou Technologies in 2016. First to introduce CAN and Ethernet in-vehicle security, Arilou are leading providers of pioneering cyber-security solutions to the automotive industry. In 2019 they won Frost & Sullivan’s Tech Innovation Award.

Represented on all continents, NNG’s specialists bring local expertise to a global market.

Company: NodOn

Booth: 40226

NodOn is a French expert of wireless products to connect homes, buildings and offices. NodOn designs and manufactures a full range of smart actuators, controllers and sensors (to control lighting, heating, openings, electrical devices…) under its brand NodOn and as ODM/OEM.

We design devices for companies from different business areas: residential, tertiary, hospitality, industry, etc.

NodOn accompanies companies in their product design through two industrial partnership offers (OEM/ODM):

– NodOn Brand Labelling: NodOn range as white label, under your own brand

– NodOn Engineering partnership: design your products of tomorrow with our technological expertise and reduce your time to market and R&D investments.

With the OEM 2.4GHz solution, NodOn designs custom smart devices (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread) for industrials, distributors, SMEs or major accounts for a fast commercial launch and quick ROI.

Company: NowMobile

Booth: 41970

NowMobile is a global provider of mobile accessories for work, home, and school. A subsidiary of Hitt Brands, NowMobile creates products to simplify consumers’ lives and empowers them to fully leverage today’s technology without breaking the bank. From charging cables to true wireless earbuds, every product is thoughtfully engineered and thoroughly tested to ensure we have the highest quality at the greatest value in the market.

Company: Nutricco

Booth: 51701

NUTRICCO empowers people to maintain a healthy, nutritional balance in a simple and convenient way.

Nutricco developed an at-home dispenser that provides a personalized mix of dietary supplements. The dispenser is connected to an interactive smartphone app that uses a proprietary algorithm to compare the user’s diet to their nutritional needs, ensuring that the dispenser can provide the specific supplement needed.

The algorithm takes the user’s personal profile, nutritional habits and activities to provide personalized diet recommendations and notifies the smart dispenser to supply the right supplements.

We provide healthy nutritional balance as a service, empowering people to make smart decisions about their health.

Company: OceanAlpha Group Ltd

Booth: 28611

Founded in 2010, OceanAlpha Group Ltd. is a world-leading Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) supplier. To assist human beings get closer to ocean with lower cost, higher efficiency and in a safer manner, the company is applying its advanced USV technology to serve customers from various fields including search & rescue, water sampling & monitoring, hydrographic survey and oceanographic survey.

Company: OHCO

Booth: 21066

OHCO, a 2019 CES Innovation Award winner and creator of the world’s most luxurious, technologically advanced full-body shiatsu massage chair, in collaboration with Esqapes, the world’s 1st VR massage center, is bringing together emerging technology, extra-sensory components such as heat, sound and scent, and timeless massage traditions in an escape-from-CES experience that will transport attendees to a virtual place of peace during CES 2020. Made in Japan and designed by Ken Okuyama, the creative genius behind some of the world’s most iconic automobiles, bullet trains, and furniture, the M-series massage chairs seamlessly blends design pedigree with unmatched comfort and performance.

Company: OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Booth: Westgate, Suite 2835

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today’s consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, automotive and medical imaging systems.

Company: OMRON Corporation

Booth: 26002

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OMRNY (OTC)

OMRON is a world leader in technology designed to solve social issues, improve lives and build a better tomorrow in which humans and machines work in harmony. OMRON creates advanced solutions in AI and robotics from its core technology offering: “Sensing & Control + Think.” OMRON serves a range of industries which utilize its technologies to innovate and grow, including factory automation, healthcare and social solutions.

Company: OneLife GmbH

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 50728 Eureka Park

Absolutely silent, fully automatic air purification technology, engineered to save lives and protect the environment.

PureOne removes smaller particles and ultra-fine dust (PM 1.0) more efficiently than any comparable purifier on the market. The proprietary, clean technology features a revolutionary, patent-pending plasma filter that creates high filtration performance at low ventilator speed. This innovation results in silent air purification that saves energy by operating on a fraction of the electricity required by other air purifiers, with no harmful ozone emissions. Instead of replacing filters every few months, the PureOne filter system can be rinsed or run through a dishwasher and reused.

Company: OrCam Technologies

Booth: 44749

OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal AI platforms, was jointly founded in 2010 by Israeli innovators Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the Co-founders of Mobileye (an Intel company), the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator. Inspired by their groundbreaking artificial vision technology that supports safer driving, OrCam harnesses AI-driven computer vision to provide increased independence to people who are blind or visually impaired, are hearing impaired, have reading difficulties, and for other populations. The company’s flagship OrCam MyEye 2 assistive technology device was named to the TIME Best Inventions of 2019 list.

Company: Osang Healthcare

Booth: 45337

In today’s connected world there is a need for a comprehensive health index is needed to manage an individual’s overall health, aging status, and predict mortality. OSANG Healthcare started 20 years ago envisioning medical devices becoming a common house-hold appliance, and even takes it further by developing a whole new concept of index called, Biological Age. Today OSANG Healthcare works with and ship to over 110 countries around the globe, providing instruments for Blood Glucose, HbA1c, Cholesterol, and now offers Biological Age through its connected healthcare platform from the ease of your home.

Company: Ossia Inc.

Booth: 41137

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Company: Ouster, Inc.

Booth: 1714

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and beyond. Using its unique digital lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and affordable, while delivering camera-like image quality. Since its founding in 2015, Ouster has secured over 550 customers and $90 million in funding. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco and led by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl.

Company: OWC

Booth: Venetian, Suite 30-105

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC’s operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid.

OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos.

From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Company: OxiCool, Inc.

Booth: 506

OxiCool is a technology startup which has developed the cleanest and most resilient AC technology on our planet.

The company will launch its flagship product HomeCool™ at the CES® 2020. HomeCool provides clean and silent air-conditioning for homes using natural gas, propane, or also solar thermal in future. The product uses no harmful refrigerant, and instead uses only four natural elements – earth, water, fire and air. It is a clean technology using molecular sieves in vacuum sealed units made from stainless steel. The product is equipped with latest technology options such as wireless sensors, motion detectors, Alexa speakers etc. OxiCool will launch HomeCool in North America as an all new air conditioning technology for home, hotel and small building use.

Company: OxyTap Pte Ltd

Booth: 52501-07

OxyTap Pte Ltd is an innovative HealthTech company which uses oxygen to improve health and wellness sustainably. It produces the World’s 1st table top Oxygen Water Freshener, which restores and increases healthy oxygen back into drinking water lost through filtration and bottling.

Company: PantryOn

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 52334

American-based brand, PantryOn will deliver the next generation solution to cloud-centric household monitoring. Through the product’s internal IoT-driven Artificial Intelligence, PantryOn monitors in-home household goods such as groceries and cleaning supplies, updating data and alerts to the brand’s cloud program which then becomes fully accessible via its mobile app, automatically populating the consumer’s grocery shopping lists. PantryOn’s real-time data provides immediate updates and in-app purchasing options. Entirely automated, the app requires no human involvement in the purchase process, whatsoever. The brand is the first to market with a full product line addressing the vast majority of home-management needs.

Company: Perfect Corp.

Booth: 31700

Perfect Corp. is the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, serving brands, retailers, and content creators around the world. Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty industry by marrying the highest level of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), machine learning, and facial recognition technologies with a consumer-centric shopping experience, completely reinventing the online-to-offline customer beauty journey. YouCam Makeup’s personalized, hyper-realistic effects, which recreate virtual beauty try on experiences that rival physical ones, and have proven to result in >30% CTR in ecommerce, 2.5 times conversion rate increase, and 8% decrease in returns.

Company: Pixelworks

Booth: The Venetian, Palazzo Hospitality Suite

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: PXLW (Nasdaq)

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Company: Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Booth: 21861

Since 2018, Plessey has been at the forefront of the display technology industry. Utilising its proprietary GaN-on-Silicon platform with its monolithic process, Plessey’s microLEDs allow the next generation of wearable devices and optical instruments: from AR glasses, to personal information displays to be brought to life.

Recognised as a leading embedded technologies developer by global press and industry awards initiatives, Plessey’s microLED display technology has earned many accolades from CES, National Technology Awards, British Engineering Excellence Awards and many more.

Company: pmdtechnologies ag

Booth: Westgate, Suite 1310

pmdtechnologies is the worldwide leading 3D Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier based in Siegen/Germany with offices in San Jose, Shanghai, and Seoul. Started up in 2002 pmd now has over 120 employees and owns over 350 worldwide patents in this field. Our customers from the consumer, automotive, and industrial industries trust our reliable reference design and powerful image sensors for 3D distance measurements. Our technology is already integrated into smartphones, VR/AR headsets, robots, and smart home devices.

Company: POW Audio

Booth: 41564

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts POW Audio is the bold, new brand that’s reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily enhance any of life’s moments, anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com, or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

Company: Powercast Corporation

Booth: 42161

Powercast will showcase consumer products adopting its RF-based long-range wireless power-over-distance technology that charge over the air without wires, plugs or charging mats. Among these include first production units of Powercast’s own Wireless Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers, which automatically charges when within two feet of Powercast’s PowerSpot wireless transmitter to deliver carefree wireless charging without having to dock Joy-Cons. Partner products include SportCor’s embeddable SmartBall core which delivers high-tech sports data analytics, adopted by leading Australian cricket ball manufacturer Kookaburra, and TAG by British Airways, a digital luggage tag that can be reused for over 3000 flights.

Company: Procter and Gamble

Booth: 42131

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: PG (NYSE)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Company: Promate Innovations Ltd.

Booth: LVCC South Hall 36029

Promate Technologies, the worldwide leader in electronic and computing DMS (Design and Manufacturing Service) with extensive experience in product development and vertically integrated capabilities, boasts a diversified product line, including mobility accessories, IT peripherals, photography enhancements, digital gadgets and consumer electronics and more.

We operate on a “first to market” philosophy, which emphasizes procedural efficiency so we can bring our innovative products to consumers ahead of our competitors.

What we do:

Finding a niche in the market or identifying a need and filling the gap is what we do. We have over 1000 products in our portfolio, one of the largest collections for any peripheral vendor.

Each product has a purpose, offering an exceptional combination of intuitive function and striking form. Together, these elements form an extraordinary collection of innovation and revolution which define Promate’s Lifestyle brand.

Company: QD Laser, Inc.

Booth: 42153

QD Laser, Inc. has developed and will exhibit retinal scanning projection devices, RETISSA, which are a displaying device that people can see without glasses or contact lenses due to the feature of free-focus. RETISSA Display II is the second generation of an optical see-through wearable display. Projected images appear in the vision without any focal gap. RETISSA Handy is a portable immersive display with a wider field of view. It can be applied for training/screening of peripheral vision. These devices are also applicable to people with vision problems as a display with accessibility.

Company: Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Booth: 9329