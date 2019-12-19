Univision Set to Finish 2019 as No. 1 Spanish-Language Network for the 27th Straight Year in Primetime and Total Day Among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49

Univision Will Rank Among Top 5 Broadcast Networks in Primetime With Adults 18-49 for the 16th Consecutive Year

UniMás Reporting Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Primetime Audience Growth in Fourth Quarter 2019 Across All Key Demos, Driven by Live Reality Sensation, “Enamorándonos”

Company’s Portfolio – Including No. 1 Spanish-Language Entertainment (Galavisión) and Sports (TUDN) Cable Networks – Delivers 62% Primetime Adult 18-49 Audience Share

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the 2019 calendar year soon-to-wrap, Univision announced today that it will finish the year as one of the top-rated broadcast networks, regardless of language, and as the No. 1 Spanish-language broadcaster in primetime and total day for the 27th consecutive year among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. Furthermore, Univision is positioned to conclude 2019 as a top 5 broadcast network in primetime for the 16th consecutive year – alongside ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC – with the valuable Adult 18-49 demographic.

“We are proud to know that we are the preferred destination of Hispanic America for nearly 30 years, said Jessica Rodriguez, president and chief marketing officer, Univision. “As a company, we’ll continue to reach for the heart, and use our deep connection to our audience to deliver compelling programming that speaks to our viewers. Meanwhile, news continues to serve as a vital lifeline to our viewers, and we are excited to remain the home of soccer in the U.S.”

Univision Continues to Battle It Out with the Big Four in ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX

Through the network’s inspiring mix of scripted and live entertainment programming, Univision continues to compete year-after-year alongside the Big Four English-language broadcast networks and, versus its cable competition as it is slated to outperform 104 of the 105 English-language ad-supported cable networks during primetime among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

In looking more closely at comparisons to English-language broadcasters, along with its position among the top 5 broadcast networks, Univision is outperforming The CW in primetime, with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+19%), Adults 18-49 (+29%) and Adults 18-34 (+36%). Additionally, Univision has out-delivered at least one or more of the English-language broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX) on five out of every seven nights among Adults 18-34 (71% of the time). With a median age of 46, Univision attracts a primetime audience that is 13 years younger than the average of the major English-language broadcast networks.

In 2019, over 90% of Univision’s primetime Adult 18-49 audience watch live (90%) and the commercials (95%) compared to 55% and 81%, respectively, for the major English-language broadcast networks, on average. In addition, 78% of Univision’s primetime Adult 18-49 audience do not watch any of the top-rated English-language networks.

Univision is the Primetime and Total Day Leader on Spanish-language TV for the 27th Consecutive Year

Univision will finish 2019 as the No. 1 Spanish-language network in primetime (Monday through Sunday) for the 27th straight year among Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. The network will also extend its total day streak to 27 consecutive calendar years, outperforming Telemundo with double-digit audience advantages among Total Viewers 2+ (+20%), Adults 18-49 (+19%) and Adults 18-34 (+14%).

In 2019, Univision continues to rank as the No. 1 network in primetime, regardless of language, among Hispanic and Bilingual in the demographic groups of Total Viewers 2+ and Adults 18-49. Univision is also home to the most-popular entertainment programs on all of television during the year among Hispanic Adults 18-49 (51 of the top 100) and Bilingual Hispanic Adults 18-49 (52 of the top 100) – the most of any network, regardless of language.

ADDITIONAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Univision is averaging 1.3 million Total Viewers 2+, 546,000 Adults 18-49 and 221,000 Adults 18-34 during primetime.

77% of Univision’s award shows (“Premio Lo Nuestro,” “Premios Juventud” and “Latin GRAMMY Awards”) Adult 18-49 audience were not reached on any of the Top 3 English-language award shows (ABC’s “The Oscars,” CBS’ “Grammy Awards” and NBC’s “Golden Globe Awards”).

Univision aired the highest-rated music award show (“Latin GRAMMY Awards”) and reality competition series (“Mira Quien Baila All Stars”) among Hispanics, regardless of language, across Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Univision’s signature programs delivering double to triple-digit audience advantages over their counterparts on Telemundo among Adults 18-49, including “Despierta America” (+88% vs. “Un Nuevo Dia”), “Noticiero Univision Edicion Digital” (+133% vs. “Noticias Telemundo Mediodia”), “El Gordo y La Flaca” (+19% vs. “Suelta La Sopa”), “Primer Impacto” (+58% vs. “Al Rojo Vivo”) and “Noticiero Univision” (+42% vs. “Noticias Telemundo”).

UniMás

UniMás is set to close out 2019 with year-over-year primetime audience growth in the fourth quarter among Total Viewers 2+ (+10% to 345,000), Adults 18-49 (+17% to 167,000) and Adults 18-34 (+23% to 76,000). This has been driven by the network’s new strategy focused on live primetime programming, including its top-rated reality series of 2019, “Enamorándonos,” which is averaging 427,000 Total Viewers 2+, 198,000 Adults 18-49 and 86,000 Adults 18-34. The highly-rated reality series has consistently increased its audience since its premiere on September 8, 2019 with double-digit audience gains in December 2019 to-date compared to November 2019 among Total Viewers 2+ (+16%), Adults 18-49 (+14%) and Adult 18-34 (+13%). “Enamorándonos” has attracted more Total Viewers 2+ (+28% to 528,000), Adults 18-49 (+24% to 241,000) and Adult 18-34 (+25% to 101,000) compared to a year ago, since moving to its new time period of Monday to Friday 8pm to 10pm on October 28, 2019.

UniMás is averaging 408,000 Total Viewers 2+, 187,000 Adults 18-49 and 78,000 Adults 18-34, making it the No. 3 Spanish-language broadcaster in primetime, behind only Univision and Telemundo. UniMás will once again become the youngest broadcast network, regardless of language during primetime (45 years old) and total day (44 years old).

With a 94% live primetime audience, UniMás is out-delivering the top five English-language networks and the top 10 English-language cable networks among Adults 18-49. UniMás also delivers a 94% commercial audience retention rate with Adults 18-49, the highest 18 to 49 audience composition among all broadcast networks during primetime and total day as well as the highest millennial audience composition among all broadcast networks in total day.

Galavisión

For the 23rd consecutive year, Galavisión will finish 2019 as the No. 1 Spanish-language entertainment cable network in primetime and total day among Adults 18-49. Galavisión will also rank as the No. 1 Spanish-language entertainment cable network across key dayparts, including early morning, daytime, early fringe, primetime and total day among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. Versus its closest Spanish-language entertainment cable network competitor (Discovery En Español), Galavisión is delivering double-digit audience advantages in primetime (+83%) and total day (+87%) among Adults 18-49. Galavisión is delivering a higher live Adult 18-49 audience (92%) in primetime compared to the top 10 English-language entertainment cable networks.

Led by popular programs, “Nosotros Los Guapos,” “La Familia P. Luche” and “La Fea Más Bella” and “La Rosa de Guadalupe,” Galavisión will end 2019 with 92 out of the top 100 Spanish-language cable entertainment programs among Adults 18-49. With a median age of 38, Galavisión will finish 2019 as the youngest Spanish-language entertainment cable network in primetime. Additionally, Galavisión will wrap up the year as the No. 1 cable entertainment network during primetime, regardless of language, among Hispanic Adults 18-49.

TUDN

Univision Communications Inc. raised the bar for Spanish-language sports media in 2019 with the company’s rebrand of the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network to TUDN. Following its rebrand in July which featured the launch of 13 programs, the network only strengthened its position as the fastest-growing sports network in primetime, and is averaging 169,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 88,000 Adults 18-49 for the calendar year.

TUDN is the home of soccer in the U.S., generating approximately 50% of all soccer viewership for 2019 through an unmatched selection of the best soccer in the world including the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, Liga MX, MLS, the U.S. and Mexican men’s and women’s national teams, UEFA Champions League and more.

To date, TUDN is delivering the youngest sports viewers with a median age of 44, seven years younger than that of ESPN, and is No. 6 among all sports networks in primetime viewership. The sports network is outperforming NBA TV and MLB Network, among others.

Additional highlights include:

UEFA Champions League had a strong inaugural season on Univision Networks, delivering best-ever numbers for UCL on a Spanish-language network.

Gold Cup delivered 1.3 million Total Viewers 2+ on average throughout the tournament’s 31 matches, and was highlighted by the Gold Cup Final which delivered 5.9 million Total Viewers 2+, becoming the largest men’s soccer audience since 2018.

Liga MX continues to be the #1 most-watched soccer league in the U.S., averaging 737,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 359,000 Adults 18-49 on Univision Networks.

US Men’s Nation Team averaged 696,000 Total Viewers 2+ and 353,000 A18-49, besting English-language broadcasts of same games by 60% among Total Viewers 2+ and 60% with Adults 18-49.

MLS Cup Final, featuring Seattle-Toronto, posted largest audience since 2016 on Univision Networks and increased audience +132% with Total Viewers 2+ and +143% with A18-49 vs. prior year.

