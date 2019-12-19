Triton Digital to Provide Comprehensive Podcast Reports in the United States

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the launch of Podcast Reports in the United States, powered by their Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Reports will provide a ranking of the Top Networks and Top Podcasts in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics. Reported entities will be ranked by Average Weekly Downloads, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

By directly integrating with podcast hosting platforms and Content Distribution Networks, Triton’s Podcast Reports eliminate inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast metrics for the first time.

“We are pleased to leverage our 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise to provide reliable and informative data around podcast consumption in the U.S.,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Our Podcast Reports will provide buyers with the trusted, third-party podcast measurement they need to make informed decisions around podcast advertising. Furthermore, our reports will provide podcast Networks with the reputable consumption data they need to grow their podcast strategies, gain a better understanding of their listening audiences, and increase their advertising revenue.”

A number of preeminent podcast Networks have signed on to participate in Triton’s Podcast Report, including NPR, Entercom’s RADIO.COM Podcast Network, Stitcher, and CUMULUS MEDIA.

“Since the early days of podcasting NPR has advocated for reliable third-party data measurement, we are excited to participate in Triton’s Podcast Reports and will continue supporting efforts that increase transparency in the podcast industry,” said Joel Sucherman, NPR’s Vice President for New Platform Partnerships. “Triton’s metrics will allow NPR to better serve our listeners, and grow the overall podcast audience.”

“We are thrilled to include our premier RADIO.COM Podcast Network, which now includes RADIO.COM, Cadence13, and Pineapple Street Studios, in Triton’s Podcast Reports,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “As one of the top three leading podcasters, we are excited about the advent of a standard digital audio measurement provided by a trusted and IAB Tech Lab certified partner like Triton and we believe this is a critical step to increase engagement from advertisers and significantly impact the growth of the podcast industry overall.”

“We welcome Triton’s Podcast Reports, which will serve as the first true third-party map of the podcast industry landscape,” said Sarah van Mosel, chief revenue officer at Stitcher. “While we have long prided ourselves on providing reliable and trustworthy data to our clients, the ability to compare apples to apples across the industry is an important step forward.”

“CUMULUS MEDIA and Westwood One are pleased to bring our strong and diverse network of podcasts to Triton’s Podcast Reports,” says Larry Linietsky, SVP, Digital Operations and Business Development, CUMULUS MEDIA. “The Triton Podcast Reports are an important step in providing a snapshot of reliable, accurate, transparent, and objective measurement for partners at this critical time of explosive growth in audio via podcasting.”

In addition, data from Triton’s Podcast Reports will be made available within FreeWheel’s Strata platform, which offers comprehensive media planning and buying solutions for agencies.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Triton Digital, and look forward to providing users of our Strata platform with metrics to better plan and buy highly engaged podcast audiences across the United States,” said Joy Baer, General Manager, FreeWheel Advertisers. “With podcast consumption on the rise each year, it’s important we provide our clients with the information they need to ensure they can optimally add podcasts to their media plans. We know this will be a critical tool for both agencies and publishers moving forward.”

The first U.S. Podcast Report will debut in March of 2020. Triton currently publishes Podcast Reports in Australia and Latin America, and has announced that the Netherlands will follow in early 2020.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital



Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

