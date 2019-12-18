Comcast Announces Redemption of $1.49 Billion of 4.60% Senior Notes Due February 2046

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced today it has elected to exercise its option to redeem on February 1, 2020 (to be paid on February 3, 2020) all $1.49 billion principal amount outstanding of its 4.60% Senior Notes due February 1, 2046 (ISIN No. XS1327147119) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. The Notes are traded on the Taipei Exchange. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee for the Notes.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

Jason Armstrong (215) 286-7972



Greg Horn (215) 286-8347



Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794