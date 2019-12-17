LBI Media Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

– Ivan Stoilkovich Appointed to Executive Vice President of Television Programming –

– Jason Hall Appointed to Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales –

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BroadcastingExecutives–LBI Media, Inc. today announced two senior leadership appointments. Ivan Stoilkovich has been appointed Executive Vice President of Television Programming and Jason Hall has been appointed to Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, both effective immediately.

In his new role, Stoilkovich will oversee all aspects of production, including its day-to-day operations. He will be responsible for all programing and content – everything from idea generation to execution – developed and produced by Estrella TV Network. Hall will be responsible for leading advertising sales and creating brand awareness of the company’s multichannel platform, including its television, radio and digital assets. He will also oversee the national sales representatives in each of the company’s sales offices including Los Angeles/Burbank, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Miami.

“Ivan and Jason have proven their leadership over the years at LBI Media and we are excited for them as they take on these elevated roles as we continue to pursue a broad range of opportunities to connect with the Hispanic community and grow our business. LBI Media’s multichannel platform is well-positioned to serve distinctive programming content to the growing Hispanic consumer market, while also providing opportunities to forge new multi-media partnerships with advertisers that will help them reach and engage this coveted audience,” said Peter Markham, CEO of LBI Media.

Stoilkovich was previously the head of production at LBI Media and was responsible for several first-of-its-kind shows for the network. He also co-founded his own production company called Island Media where he produced many television commercials and gained production credits in documentaries, television shows and feature films. Stoilkovich holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Hall was previously Senior Vice President of National Sales for LBI Media. During his career, Hall has held several positions in sales and marketing, including nearly 20 years at Univision. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Bryant University.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across all of the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Empire Burbank Television Studios, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company’s Estrella TV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The Estrella TV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, LBI Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

Contacts

Marco Gonzalez



LBI Media, Inc.



Phone: 818.729.5334



magonzalez@lbimedia.com

Mike Smargiassi



The Plunkett Group



Phone: 212.739.6729



mike@theplunkettgroup.com